City offices closing to observe Fourth of July holiday

Enterprise City Hall and other city facilities will be closed Monday, July 4, for the Fourth of July holiday.

Department of Public Works will be picking up the Monday garbage route on Tuesday. Tuesday’s garbage route will be serviced on Wednesday. The pick-up schedule for the remainder of the week will be unchanged.

Mayor William E. Cooper this week wished everyone a happy holiday and asked everyone to be mindful of safety throughout the long weekend. As always, he said the police and fire departments will be working the weekend and Monday to serve and protect the citizens and passersby.

Police Chief Michael Moore urged motorists to use caution by driving safely and defensively. “Don’t drink and drive,” he cautioned. “We want everyone to arrive alive at their destination.” Extra enforcement of impaired driving laws can be expected during the holiday weekend, he said.

Fire Chief Chris Davis wished everyone “a safe and wonderful Independence Day” as well. Since outdoor grilling is popular during the holiday, he asked everyone to use caution while operating propane and charcoal grills to avoid getting burned or starting a home fire.

The Mayor and chiefs also reminded everyone that fireworks are not permitted inside the city limits.

City offices and facilities will resume normal operating hours at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 5.

For more information on the garbage schedule, call the Department of Public Works at 348-2665.

