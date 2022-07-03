City pays tribute to M.N. "Jug" Brown Center

The City of Enterprise paid tribute to the long-standing M.N. “Jug” Brown Recreation Center during a decommissioning ceremony June 22.

Mayor William E. Cooper acknowledged during the ceremony that the decommissioning of the center was a bittersweet occasion, but it would always be remembered for what it has meant to Enterprise.

“If it were a living thing, we could say that the Jug Brown Center is an example of a life well served,” Cooper said. “We celebrate the ideas that were born here, the plans made and the hard work done to create a good and growing recreation program. As we look with excitement to the future recreation facility to be built here, you can be sure that we will remember the legacy and the heritage of the Jug Brown Center.”

Community Services and Recreation Director Billy Powell agreed that it was a bittersweet day, but that the future of recreation in the city is promising.

“The M.N. “Jug” Brown does hold many fond memories,” Powell said. “For more than six decades, it has been the brick and mortar background of the program that helped to teach our young about commitment, discipline, the competitive spirit, teamwork and good character. Our goal has been and continues to be to mold young people into successful adults.

“Today we are decommissioning this facility so we can take the next step in our continuing effort to be progressive. This building will disappear, but another larger state-of-the-art facility will spring up in its place. It will be our responsibility to uphold the legacy of the Jug Brown Center and improve upon it. We believe this new facility will serve our community for another 60 plus years.”

The center was named after the city’s mayor at the time of its opening, M.N. Brown. Brown’s son, Neil Brown, spoke of his memories of the facility and what it has meant to the city.

“The city of Enterprise has always had a vision for the future,” Brown said. “To me, this is one of the first visions of the future. It wasn’t M.N. Brown who did it. It was the family of Enterprise that did it. I’m glad to say today it’s obvious that the family of Enterprise still has the opportunity to always improve, always to get better and always provide the services it can provide. ”

The M.N. “Jug” Brown Center has a long and storied history. The newly-constructed Community Center and Library building was dedicated July 10, 1958 to the youth of Enterprise and mainly served as a meeting place for Boys and Girls scouting programs.

By 1971, the library moved to the old Enterprise Post Office Building and the center became known as the city’s Parks and Recreation Center, which it remained for nearly 64 years. The center has offered many recreational activities throughout the years, including basketball, exercise classes, summer camps, swimming and baseball. The center also played a big role in community and cultural events. Dances, reunions, charitable events and other activities were also enjoyed there.

Last year, the Enterprise City Council approved a plan to demolish the recreation center and construct a new center in its place. Parks and Recreation operations have since moved to the Enterprise Civic Center, where they will continue until the new facility is opened. Construction is expected to begin within a few months on the new and upgraded facilities, which will include swimming pools.

