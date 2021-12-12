City recognizes newly promoted officers

Mayor William E. Cooper and Police Chief Michael Moore recognized several newly promoted police officers at the Enterprise City Council meeting on Tuesday.
The promoted officers include Capt. Billy Haglund, Lt. Kyle Hale, Sgt. Matt Saxon and Sgt. Mahyar Hodiwala. Clarissa Strickland was also recognized for her promotion to communications supervisor. Family members pinned the new rank symbols on each person’s uniform, and Moore, Cooper and city council members congratulated the rising members of the police department.
“It’s given us great pride knowing that we have these types of people that want to continue to serve and are doing a great job with the city,” Cooper said. “I would place our police department second to none around anywhere… Know that you have the backing of the city council and the mayor, and this city is proud of the fact that some of the problems that are going on in other cities, we have not had to face here, so again continue what you’re doing.”
Also at the meeting, Public Works Director/City Engineer Barry Mott presented a framed photo of the newly completed parking lot downtown. The photo, signed by all 40 people who worked on the lot, will be displayed in the city’s Public Works Department as a reminder of the teamwork put into the project.
The parking lot, located on the corner of East Lee and North Edwards streets, contains 75 parking spaces and has already been utilized for parking for downtown events such as the recent Christmas parade and Whoville Celebration. A ribbon cutting ceremony for the new lot will take place Wednesday at 9 a.m.
Mott also gave an update on a second downtown parking lot in the process of being constructed across from Annie’s Café. Mott said the lot is around 50% completed and will contain 45 parking spaces. He said the project should be finished within the next few weeks.
In other business, the Enterprise City Council:
Approved Ordinance 11-02-21 providing for the rezone of 1.143 acres of land owned by James Snider from R-85 (Residential District) to B-3 (Highway Commercial District) located at 102 Coppinville Rd.
Approved a recommendation from Parks and Recreation Director Billy Powell to award a bid for new Civic Center AV equipment to Harris Security in the amount of $119,726.57. This was the only bid received.
Approved Ordinance 12-07-21 providing for an amendment to Ordinance 08-17-21-C relating to the implementation of a new business license code. The amendment calls for the reclassification of several codes of the business license code. All remaining provisions of Ordinance 08-17-21-C remain unchanged and in full force and effect.
Authorized the mayor to execute a Memorandum of Agreement between the City of Enterprise and Pike Regional Child Advocacy and Family Resource Center (CAC) for a term of one-year beginning Oct. 1, 2021 and ending Sept. 30, 2022. The agreement will automatically renew for successive one-year terms unless terminated by either or both parties.
Approved a request from Parks and Recreation Director Billy Powell to allow Comfort Systems USA to replace the 2.5 ton HVAC unit at Enterprise Public Library at a cost of $6,988. The current system is inoperable and unable to be repaired. This is an unfunded item in the FY 2022 budget.