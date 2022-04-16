City water tower project makes progress

A 1.5 million-gallon water “bowl” was hoisted atop a 44-foot pedestal Wednesday in a spectacular highlight of a major city water system improvement on Boll Weevil Circle.

Once in place and sealed on the top and bottom, the gigantic tank, measuring roughly 45 x 81 feet, will be filled with 1.5 million gallons of water that will help Enterprise Water Works serve about 50,000 customers.

The hoisting of the tank marks the near completion of the water well, pump and tank replacement at the well site on Boll Weevil Circle next to the Dauphin Shopping Center. Well drilling started in December 2020, with the new 1,000-foot well and a 1,000 gallons per minute pump housed in a newly built the tank construction, going online Oct. 29, 2021.

Alan Mahan, Enterprise Water Department Field Superintendent, said the upgrade of the well and tank was necessary because of residential and commercial demand for water has tripled in recent years on the northeast side of the city. Because all water wells are connected in the system, the new tank will have a positive impact on the entire water system, he said.

Shortly after the new tank goes into operation, the existing 54-year-old tank will be torn down. Mahan said as a longtime field superintendent, he will be sad to see the older water tower taken down.

“It is truly a historic structure,” he said.

The new tank is expected to be filled with water and go online in late June or early July.