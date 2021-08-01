Ciuzio recounts mountain climbing experience

Ciuzio described Denali as “a place of extremes,” with warm temperatures during the day and temperatures as cold as 20 below zero at night. Another feature of the climb was never experiencing full darkness at night.

“The unique part of climbing in Alaska in this time of year is it never gets really dark, to the extent that you don’t even carry a flashlight...,” he said. “Trust me, I was really leery about not putting that headlamp in my backpack. I didn’t take it and I didn’t need it.”

Climbing Denali is not an easy task, even for experienced climbers such as Ciuzio. He described it as one of the most difficult of the Seven Summits, if not the most difficult. His group started out with eight people, including four guides, and only five reached the summit. Even with these challenges, he described the climb as “an unbelievable experience” that he’s not sure he’ll ever top.

Of all the climbers who have attempted to summit Denali since the first expedition in 1903 – there have been more than 46,000, according to statistics from the Denali National Park and Preserve – only 52% have actually reached the summit.

For his next climb, Ciuzio has his sights set on visiting Argentina to summit Aconcagua in December, given the country has its borders open to travelers.

