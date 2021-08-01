Ciuzio recounts mountain climbing experience

Enterprise resident and a teacher at the Enterprise Career & Technology Center, Nick Ciuzio recounted his most recent mountain climbing adventure to the Enterprise Lions Club on Wednesday.
In June of this year, 61-year-old Ciuzio traveled to Alaska with the goal of climbing Denali, the tallest mountain in North America. He described the heavy amount of planning and preparation needed and that the 20,310-foot climb requires anywhere from six to 12 months of prior training.
“You’re training six days a week, it’s several hours a day,” Ciuzio said. “Maybe up to four or five hours a day, and you think it’s just going to kill you, and you stay dedicated to it and then you get out on the glacier and you think ‘Wow, I am so unprepared.’”
Ciuzio, who has been mountain climbing for around seven years, said that most of his past climbs have been much more “civilized” than Denali, which was a more remote and rugged climbing experience.
“I kind of committed to it a little bit premature before I’d done a lot of investigation,” he said. “The more I learned about it, the more anxiety I got about this trip. So I went into the trip with the idea of ‘OK, whatever happens, happens. This is going to be an unbelievable experience. I’m going to have a positive attitude regardless of what happens and I’m going to focus on the next day.’”
Ciuzio described Denali as “a place of extremes,” with warm temperatures during the day and temperatures as cold as 20 below zero at night. Another feature of the climb was never experiencing full darkness at night.
“The unique part of climbing in Alaska in this time of year is it never gets really dark, to the extent that you don’t even carry a flashlight...,” he said. “Trust me, I was really leery about not putting that headlamp in my backpack. I didn’t take it and I didn’t need it.”
Climbing Denali is not an easy task, even for experienced climbers such as Ciuzio. He described it as one of the most difficult of the Seven Summits, if not the most difficult. His group started out with eight people, including four guides, and only five reached the summit. Even with these challenges, he described the climb as “an unbelievable experience” that he’s not sure he’ll ever top.
Of all the climbers who have attempted to summit Denali since the first expedition in 1903 – there have been more than 46,000, according to statistics from the Denali National Park and Preserve – only 52% have actually reached the summit.
For his next climb, Ciuzio has his sights set on visiting Argentina to summit Aconcagua in December, given the country has its borders open to travelers.
