Civic clubs host special needs Christmas party

Pat Green, the LPCE Chair for the Christmas Party, did another excellent job of contacting the schools for list of special needs individuals, getting their wish lists and inviting them and their parents to attend. Members of the two clubs met one evening to purchase a gift from the wish lists for each person and then met the following week to wrap the gifts. LPCE members decorated the hall and placed the gifts under the Christmas tree. Individuals attending checked in upon arriving to get their name tag and a “goodie” basket filled with many special gifts. Singing of Christmas carols was followed by cheeseburgers, chips, a Christmas tree cake and a drink.