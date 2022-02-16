Civitan Club holds annual Clergy Appreciation

The Enterprise Civitan Club was honored to have Chaplain (Maj) Timothy Shepherd, from Fort Rucker, as guest speaker at its annual Clergy Appreciation meeting.

This meeting, held every February, is in memory of the four military chaplains who died on February 3, 1945, when their ship, the U.S.A.T. Dorchester sank at sea after being hit by a German torpedo. The four chaplains sacrificed their own lives, in order to save the lives of others.