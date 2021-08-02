Civitan President attends International Convention

Mary Archie, president of the Enterprise Civitan Club, recently attended the Civitan International Convention in Jacksonville, Fla. The Enterprise Club meets on the second and fourth Tuesdays of every month at 6 p.m. at Beef O’ Brady’s, and those who would like to learn more about Civitan are invited to join the next meeting.
About Civitan InternationalCivitan is an international service organization that was founded in Birmingham in 1917 that now has clubs in 42 countries around the world. Civitan is dedicated to serving individual and community needs with an emphasis on serving people with developmental disabilities. Civitan’s flagship project is the Civitan International Research Center located at UAB in Birmingham.
Civitan promotes good citizenship, emphasizes responsibility and is recognized for supporting research and treatment of developmental disabilities through funding of the Civitan International Research Center.
Civitan International offers people of all ages an opportunity to serve others. As early as 1927, Civitan had a presence in high school clubs which became known as Junior Civitan. In 1939, Civitan officially adopted Junior Civitan into the International organization and began issuing official club charters. Junior Civitan remains a vital part of the Civitan experience—holding an annual convention and conducting two major fundraising efforts each year for the Civitan International Research Center.
In 1958, Collegiate Civitan clubs were started at campuses in North America. Now known as Campus Civitan, college clubs offer students an opportunity to develop leadership skills while providing valuable service to causes in their respective communities.
In 1974, Civitan became the first major service club organization in America to admit women to full membership. Another milestone for service organizations recorded in 1989 when Polly Mooney became the first female leader of a major service organization when she was elected to serve as International President of Civitan for the 1990-91 term.
The Civitan International Research Center (CIRC) was created in 1989 with a $20 million pledge from Civitan International. Since opening in 1992, the CIRC has emerged as a world leader in the research and treatment of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (I/DD) which impact the lives of one in six people worldwide.In addition to clinical research, Civitan scientists provide training and treatment through the Civitan-Sparks Clinics and the Civitan International Neuroimaging Laboratory. In 2016, the Civitan International Research Center was named a Clinical Research Center of Excellence in the study of Rett syndrome.