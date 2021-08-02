Civitan President attends International Convention

Mary Archie, president of the Enterprise Civitan Club, recently attended the Civitan International Convention in Jacksonville, Fla. The Enterprise Club meets on the second and fourth Tuesdays of every month at 6 p.m. at Beef O’ Brady’s, and those who would like to learn more about Civitan are invited to join the next meeting.

About Civitan InternationalCivitan is an international service organization that was founded in Birmingham in 1917 that now has clubs in 42 countries around the world. Civitan is dedicated to serving individual and community needs with an emphasis on serving people with developmental disabilities. Civitan’s flagship project is the Civitan International Research Center located at UAB in Birmingham.

Civitan promotes good citizenship, emphasizes responsibility and is recognized for supporting research and treatment of developmental disabilities through funding of the Civitan International Research Center.