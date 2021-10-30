CJHS-DJHS Beta Club raise funds for Childhood Cancer Awareness

The Coppinville Junior High School and Dauphin Junior High School Junior Beta Clubs had a friendly competition during the month of September for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month! All month students and teachers from both schools donated money by purchasing gold stars for $1, and BETAs collected money at football games to donate to the American Childhood Cancer Organization. Coppinville raised $2,534 and Dauphin raised $2,719 for a grand total of $5,252!