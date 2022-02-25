Class creates Purple Heart parking stencil

J osh Richter’s welding class at EHS has completed a project requested by Travis Parker to help night time identification of the Purple Heart parking spaces. The heart in the center will be painted purple with a white ring painted around it. This should make it easier to see in low light situations.

Purple Heart parking spots are at local businesses, churches and government buildings and are similar to handicap spaces. They placed near entrances in order to honor the recipients of the Military Purple Heart. Illegally parking in them can even get you fined.

Robert Green had been placing the signs for City Halls in the area a few years back and has had several local municipalities designated as Purple Heart Cities. A business owner asked Travis Parker how to get one in front of their business, so he did the research and started putting them out in front of various businesses, churches and even some government buildings with the help of Green and a few others. When the local Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter was established here by Green, Parker turned the project over to them and they have worked together to have around 100 spaces marked.