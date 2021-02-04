 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clinic vaccinates medical personnel, 1st responders, essential staff members
0 comments

Clinic vaccinates medical personnel, 1st responders, essential staff members

  • 0
020421-ent-frvaccine-p1

Maj. Gen. David J. Francis, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker commanding general, receives a COVID-19 vaccine at Lyster Army Health Clinic.

 PHOTO BY JANICE ERDLITZ

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine continues to roll out at Lyster Army Health Clinic as part of the Department of Defense Phase 1 distribution plan.

The team has been implementing the vaccination plan to inoculate identified critical medical staff, first respond­ers, and other critical and essential support staff.

Marcetta Chancey, a clinical nurse practitioner in Lyster Behavioral Health, was among the first to roll up her sleeve.

Chancey was diagnosed with breast cancer Feb. 25. She battled through 2020 concerned about contracting COVID-19 in her immunocompromised state.

“I picked a fine time for cancer during a global pan­demic," remarked Chancey. From March till November, Chancey went to "doctors’ appointments, had chemothera­py, went bald, and had several surgeries". She had not been to a single store, restaurant, or visited friends or family since the pandemic began as she practiced social distancing in her fight against COVID.

Chancey continued to explain why she choose to get vaccinated, "I am still in active treatment for cancer with a compromised immune system. I will do everything I can to protect myself from this deadly virus. I did not let can­cer keep me down or from doing my job. I will not let the COVID-19 virus either!"

The Army remains committed to supporting the acting Secretary of Defense’s priorities during the COVID-19 pan­demic to protect its people, maintain readiness and support the national COVID-19 response. Receiving the vaccine protects yourself, your community and the nation.

Lt. Col. Danielle Rodondi, Lyster commander, ex­plained, "Vaccines are one of the most effective tools to protect your health and prevent disease.”

The CDC recommends a combination of getting vacci­nated and following safety recommendations – face cover­ings, handwashing, and physical distancing – to achieve the best protection from COVID-19 and to help lower the pub­lic health risks associated with the pandemic. Community members should maintain safety procedures to prevent complacency in COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

“We are dedicated to providing the latest information about the vaccines available, as it is released, including the benefits and risks of a vaccine so that you can make an in­formed decision for yourself and your loved ones,” continued Rodondi.

Chancey concluded by encouraging personnel to, "Get vaccinated."

LAHC's medical team encourages those who are hesi­tant about getting the vaccine to discuss their concerns with medical professionals or find out more information on the CDC and other government websites. For more resources to learn about COVID19, visit the following websites:

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Crash kills Coffee Co. man
News

Crash kills Coffee Co. man

A two vehicle crash early Friday morning seriously injured one person and left another dead, Alabama State Troopers said in a press release Fr…

“Coach, I got it”
News

“Coach, I got it”

Enterprise High School football defensive coordinator Jed Kennedy developed a special connection with LaZarieus “Laz” Leonard shortly after ar…

Watch Now: Related Video

The World's Smallest St. Patrick's Day Parade 2013 - Enterprise, AL

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert