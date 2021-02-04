Clinic vaccinates medical personnel, 1st responders, essential staff members

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine continues to roll out at Lyster Army Health Clinic as part of the Department of Defense Phase 1 distribution plan.

The team has been implementing the vaccination plan to inoculate identified critical medical staff, first respond­ers, and other critical and essential support staff.

Marcetta Chancey, a clinical nurse practitioner in Lyster Behavioral Health, was among the first to roll up her sleeve.

Chancey was diagnosed with breast cancer Feb. 25. She battled through 2020 concerned about contracting COVID-19 in her immunocompromised state.

“I picked a fine time for cancer during a global pan­demic," remarked Chancey. From March till November, Chancey went to "doctors’ appointments, had chemothera­py, went bald, and had several surgeries". She had not been to a single store, restaurant, or visited friends or family since the pandemic began as she practiced social distancing in her fight against COVID.

Chancey continued to explain why she choose to get vaccinated, "I am still in active treatment for cancer with a compromised immune system. I will do everything I can to protect myself from this deadly virus. I did not let can­cer keep me down or from doing my job. I will not let the COVID-19 virus either!"