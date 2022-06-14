Club Yesepoch awards scholarships to local youth

Club Yesepoch, Inc. is honored to recognize two remarkable scholarship awardees, Allanah Drake and DyShunta McDaniel, for their noteworthy community service and high academic achievement. Encouraging local youth to seek higher education by means of honoring them with scholarship awards is an annual club initiative.

Allanah Drake, an Enterprise High School graduate, will attend Enterprise State Community College this fall where she plans to embark upon a degree in Psychology, minoring in biology.

Ms. Drake expressed, “Due to the rapid increase in mental breakdowns in today’s society, I need the scholarship so that I can push for the changes that are needed. I want a young black girl to look at me as a successful, well-rounded, intelligent black psychologist, author, and business woman and say, I can be her.”

Ms. Drake has been scholastically recognized on the local and national level through the National Honor Society and National Society of High School Scholars. As a student she has volunteered her talents to the performing arts in addition to leadership activities. Her philanthropic efforts expand throughout her church community where she has served as an usher, contributed time in office management, and assisted with the church food bank.

DyShunta McDaniel, an Enterprise High School graduate, the daughter of Laureen McDaniel, has been accepted at Troy University, Troy, AL where she plans to pursue a degree in Kinesiology, minoring in Business Management.

Ms. McDaniel expressed, “I am sure this scholarship will help a young person like myself fulfill their chances of being able to continue their education and reach their career goal. My mother has worked really hard to instill in my sister and me that education is key. I want to focus on my coursework and do the best I can to reach my ultimate goal of graduating and starting my career.”

As a student and a humanitarian, Ms. McDaniel credits herself with numerous curricular, leadership and service activities. She has been scholastically recognized on the local and national level through the National Honor Society and National Society of High School Scholars. Also she engages her talents as a Sunday School Youth Secretary in addition to other capacities at her church.

Club Yesepoch Inc. is a non-profitable, charitable organization composed of Black Women in the city of Enterprise. If you have questions or concerns regarding this article, please contact Club President, Janie Rogers at 334-406-3119 or reporter, Michelle Goosby, at 334-406-9895.