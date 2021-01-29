“I will always remember this moment,” Kennedy said laughing. “It was a home game against Smiths Station. DJ Buckner jumped off sides, and we ended up getting off the field three plays later. I am livid. I mean livid, as I’m sure many of you witnessed. This individual came to the sideline and he looked at me and said, ‘Coach, I got it.’ He hasn’t said any words in the last three years and now it’s, ‘Coach, I got it.’ He then said to DJ what I would’ve said to DJ. He looked at me and said ‘I told you coach, I’d get him.’ I’m like ‘alright, you got him.’”

Like the coaches who spoke before him, Kennedy said the hardest part of the season ending was not getting to interact with his players every day, especially the ones he’s seen come so far from where they were.

“He’s a great young man. He’s got the best heart, the best smile,” he said. “Those are the things I miss about our kids. I’m gonna miss seeing him every day. I’ve been doing this a long time and I’ve worked with a lot of kids, and I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a player come further than he has in two years off the field as this young man has. I hope he finds a place to play football just because I think he’s one of those people that wherever he goes, he’s going to continue to grow and get better and mature.”

