Enterprise High School football defensive coordinator Jed Kennedy developed a special connection with LaZarieus “Laz” Leonard shortly after arriving on campus in January 2019.
The team had been working out together for about two weeks when the “incident” happened.
“We were squatting, and he didn’t get the squat,” he recalled. “Instead of racking the weight, he took the weight off his back, threw it on the platform, walked down the hall of the field house and launched every garbage can in sight. He was upset, out of control. Coach Darlington just looked at me and said, ‘Coach, that’s you,’ and maybe that was me back in the day, but ever since that day I’ve had a special connection with this young man.”
Not only did he call Leonard one of their best players—and one of the best around here—he said he had the talent to play safety, corner, running back, wide receiver or outside linebacker. The depth chart was shallow at inside linebacker, so they decided to put him there.
“Our offense loves to run between the tackles in practice, and we’d run the same play 13, 14 times and he’d take every single one of them on,” Kennedy said. “He didn’t care.”
For as much as the two are similar, a striking difference was in how much they spoke. For Kennedy, it was often. For Leonard, it was rare. The Smiths Station game this past season shook things up a little.
“I will always remember this moment,” Kennedy said laughing. “It was a home game against Smiths Station. DJ Buckner jumped off sides, and we ended up getting off the field three plays later. I am livid. I mean livid, as I’m sure many of you witnessed. This individual came to the sideline and he looked at me and said, ‘Coach, I got it.’ He hasn’t said any words in the last three years and now it’s, ‘Coach, I got it.’ He then said to DJ what I would’ve said to DJ. He looked at me and said ‘I told you coach, I’d get him.’ I’m like ‘alright, you got him.’”
Like the coaches who spoke before him, Kennedy said the hardest part of the season ending was not getting to interact with his players every day, especially the ones he’s seen come so far from where they were.
“He’s a great young man. He’s got the best heart, the best smile,” he said. “Those are the things I miss about our kids. I’m gonna miss seeing him every day. I’ve been doing this a long time and I’ve worked with a lot of kids, and I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a player come further than he has in two years off the field as this young man has. I hope he finds a place to play football just because I think he’s one of those people that wherever he goes, he’s going to continue to grow and get better and mature.”