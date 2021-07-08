Cobb ready for the role of Superintendent of Coffee County Schools

After being selected as the new superintendent for Coffee County Schools last week, Kelly Cobb is ready to take on her new role with the school system she has served for over 26 years.
Cobb said she feels very honored, proud and humbled all at once after being offered to serve in this new role.
“I look forward to it,” Cobb said. “I think Coffee County is a great system, and I’m glad that throughout these years I’ve been able to be a part of that. Coffee County has given a lot to me as a person and an educator and I hope to be able to give back to them.”
Cobb herself is product of the Coffee County School System having graduated from New Brockton High School in 1990. She then attended Enterprise State Community College on an athletic scholarship before moving on to Troy University where she majored in elementary education. Cobb also holds a master’s degree in instructional leadership, along with an educational specialist degree, from Auburn University at Montgomery.
Cobb started her career in Coffee County in 1995 as a teacher at Zion Chapel. During her years in the school system, she worked as a classroom teacher for 12 years and an instructional coach at both Zion Chapel and Kinston schools. She also served as assistant principal at Zion Chapel and principal at New Brockton Elementary School. Cobb eventually moved to the district office, where she has worked as a district administrator and the federal programs, curriculum and accountability coordinator for over six years.
Cobb said that her long history with the system and experience at each school has given her a strong understanding of the system’s strengths and the ability to identify areas it can improve in.
“I think overall when you look at our data and when you look at what we do, we do a great job, but we can always do some things better and be a little more innovative with things as society changes,” she said. “I think having an understanding of how each school works and what the makeup of that school is is going to help me strengthen that even more.”
Cobb said as superintendent, she hopes to work on updating the strategic plan for the system, but her focus will always be doing what’s best for the system’s students, teachers and communities.
“That’s going to be our focus after this year of COVID,” Cobb said. “It’s been hard on every school. We just want to get back to some normalcy and providing the best education and extracurricular opportunities as possible. That’s going to be our focus for right now.”
Cobb is now working with current superintendent Kevin Killingsworth on her transition into the superintendent role. She said that the two of them have worked together for many years at both the school and system level, which has helped with the process. They will continue working together until Killingworth’s retirement in August.
“The transition is going great. It’s going to be very smooth and very positive,” Cobb said.
Cobb also said she is most looking forward to being able to work with all of the schools in the Coffee County School System and their communities.
“They’re all great,” Cobb said. “They all have their own little personalities. I say, ‘Every school has their own DNA,’ and you have to respect that. We do great things and I look forward to being a part of that and taking us to the next level.”