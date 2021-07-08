Cobb ready for the role of Superintendent of Coffee County Schools

Cobb said that her long history with the system and experience at each school has given her a strong understanding of the system’s strengths and the ability to identify areas it can improve in.

“I think overall when you look at our data and when you look at what we do, we do a great job, but we can always do some things better and be a little more innovative with things as society changes,” she said. “I think having an understanding of how each school works and what the makeup of that school is is going to help me strengthen that even more.”

Cobb said as superintendent, she hopes to work on updating the strategic plan for the system, but her focus will always be doing what’s best for the system’s students, teachers and communities.

“That’s going to be our focus after this year of COVID,” Cobb said. “It’s been hard on every school. We just want to get back to some normalcy and providing the best education and extracurricular opportunities as possible. That’s going to be our focus for right now.”