Coffee BOE hears updates on capital projects

In his superintendent’s report, Kevin Killingsworth discussed updates to several ongoing construction projects at various schools throughout Coffee County.

The bleachers have been completed in New Brockton High School’s football stadium renovation, and he said bricks were beginning to be laid for the bathrooms as well as starting on the roofs. The superintendent said they hope to have the renovations competed by mid-October, but hesitated to give a firm time frame because of weather delays and issues getting materials due to shortages and delayed delivery associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s going to look really nice, and it’s something for not only New Brockton High School to be proud of, but the city of New Brockton can be proud of it as well when this project is finished,” Killingsworth said.

He reported that the elementary school project has been slowed by all the rain recently and that they are “working vigorously” to get the Zion Chapel gym project off the ground. The contract has been signed and they are ready to move forward. The Kinston roofing project is starting next week, and they aim to bid out the six-classroom addition at New Brockton High School next week, as well.

In other business:

The board passed a resolution to purchase a new school bus for $91,280 with 2020-2021 funds.

The board approved the following personnel actions:

Employment

Betsy Wood, Child Nutrition Program Director

Leave