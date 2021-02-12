Coffee Co. Schools have 14 new cases

At the Coffee County Board of Education meeting last Thursday, Killingsworth reiterated that they are doing everything they can to get the vaccine to the employees who wish to take it and said he hopes by the end of February to be able to take action.

“This plan has taken all kinds of twists and turns in the last few days and we’re still working on it,” he said. “I want to again thank our employees because if weren’t for our employees doing what they do, we would not make it staff wise. Not because of positive cases, but from quarantines. All of our employees have had to do others things beyond the normal scope of their duties to be able to keep our kids in school. I can’t say enough to thank the employees for what they’re doing.”

Board President Brian McLeod took a moment to reflect as the one-year mark approaches.

“I know we’ve all had to do a lot of learning as we’ve gone along and the thing about it is we’ve had to deal with it in every part of our lives, so we’re all certainly looking forward to a turnaround later this year as we start seeing daylight at the end of the tunnel,” he said. “It’s been a challenging 12 months for us, but I think we’ve all learned a lot and learned to adapt and how to change on the fly, and hopefully some good will come of this later down the road. We got a vaccine in record time from several different sources that’s being administered now and that’s certainly good news. All of our staff have done an excellent job.”

