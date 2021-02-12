Coffee Co. Schools have 14 new cases

Coffee County Schools announced Wednesday afternoon through the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency that 14 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been discovered in the school system. This brings the total number of cases in the county school system to 187.
Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth provided the update to local media in a letter that reads as follows:
“This week, Coffee County School System has 14 new cases of COVID to report. This total remains steady from last week.
“Zion Chapel School has six new student cases, New Brockton Elementary School has one faculty case and one student case, New Brockton High School has four student cases and Kinston School has two student cases. This brings our total cases since Aug. 10 to 187 system wide. Numbers of those quarantined are also on the decline.
“We are still diligently working to secure vaccines for our employees that wish to receive it. The process to obtain the vaccine is frustrating at best. In speaking with other local superintendents in our area, most have obtained enough vaccines for their employees who wish to take it other than the three school systems within the borders of Coffee County and one other local county system.
“We do have those trying desperately to assist us in getting enough vaccines and I truly appreciate their assistance. James Brown, Coffee County EMA Director, Matt Rodgers from ESCC and Dr. Beverly Jordan have been persistent in their efforts.”
At the Coffee County Board of Education meeting last Thursday, Killingsworth reiterated that they are doing everything they can to get the vaccine to the employees who wish to take it and said he hopes by the end of February to be able to take action.
“This plan has taken all kinds of twists and turns in the last few days and we’re still working on it,” he said. “I want to again thank our employees because if weren’t for our employees doing what they do, we would not make it staff wise. Not because of positive cases, but from quarantines. All of our employees have had to do others things beyond the normal scope of their duties to be able to keep our kids in school. I can’t say enough to thank the employees for what they’re doing.”
Board President Brian McLeod took a moment to reflect as the one-year mark approaches.
“I know we’ve all had to do a lot of learning as we’ve gone along and the thing about it is we’ve had to deal with it in every part of our lives, so we’re all certainly looking forward to a turnaround later this year as we start seeing daylight at the end of the tunnel,” he said. “It’s been a challenging 12 months for us, but I think we’ve all learned a lot and learned to adapt and how to change on the fly, and hopefully some good will come of this later down the road. We got a vaccine in record time from several different sources that’s being administered now and that’s certainly good news. All of our staff have done an excellent job.”