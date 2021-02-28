Coffee Co. woman dies in crash

A two-vehicle crash late Thursday morning has claimed the life of an Enterprise woman, Alabama State Troopers said in a press release sent Thursday night.

The crash occurred on Alabama 27 near mile marker 28, approximately 5 miles south of the Enterprise city limits at approximately 11:30 a.m.

Troopers said the crash occurred when a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Karen Fay Bryant, 40, “failed to yield the right of way to oncoming traffic” was struck by a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado.

“Bryant was transported to a local hospital for immediate medical attention where she later succumbed to her injuries,” the release stated.

Nothing further is available at this time as the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.

