Coffee Coffee Conservation District holds annual groundwater festival

This year’s Coffee County Groundwater Festival was held on April 21.

Coffee County fourth grade students enjoyed a fun filled day of hands-on activities while learning about groundwater protection and conservation. Approximately 239 students and their teachers from Elba, Kinston, New Brockton and Zion Chapel attended the festival. The groundwater festival was held at the New Brockton Farm Center, where each student rotated through three activity sessions. In session one, students built their own bracelet using beads to represent the different stages of the water cycle. In session two, students learned about filtration by attempting to remove pollutants from water. In the last session, students assembled an edible aquifer using chocolate syrup to represent an oil spill. Eating the aquifer was the most fun of all!

Winners of the poster contest from each school were announced during the awards ceremony. Monetary awards totaling $760 were given out to students and their teachers during the festival. Students also received a canvas backpack with a booklet on the History of Drinking Water. All teachers received a Water Cycle Fundana game and goldfish snacks for everyone!

The Natural Resources Conservation Service, Coffee County Extension Office, Natural Resources Conservation Service and many Coffee County residents volunteered their time to assist with the event and present demonstrations. Due to its efforts to protect groundwater, the Coffee County Conservation District is an active member of the Groundwater Foundation.

Financial sponsors and supporters of the event include Coffee County Conservation District and Wiregrass RC&D who provides a grant for this event.

Special thanks to volunteers and financial supporters.