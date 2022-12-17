Coffee Commission OKs proposed subdivision plat

A proposed subdivision plat in the Goodman Community was approved by the Coffee County Commission at the last meeting of this year on Monday.

Coffee County Engineer Marty Lentz recommended that the commission approve the plat request for the proposed subdivision named The Preserve, which is to be built on 106 acres on County Road 625 with some lots that front County Road 603.

Lentz said that the subdivision will be comprised of 34 lots ranging in size from half an acre up to 11 acres.

Lentz said there is a water line upgrade to be done that classifies the project as “major” and it is in compliance with county subdivision regulations.

In unrelated business, the commission approved Coffee County Administrator Rod Morgan’s request to reject the single bid received to build the new facility for the State Bureau of Investigation and Alcohol Beverage Control to be built at 119 Commerce Drive in Enterprise.

Morgan said that the single bid received was from Lewis Construction LLC in the amount of $2.89 million because it exceeds what the commission budget for the project.

The next meeting of the Coffee County Commission is Jan. 9, 2023 in the government office complex in New Brockton at 9 a.m.