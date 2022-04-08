Coffee Corner hosts Coffee with a Cop

A recent Coffee with a Cop event in Enterprise gave citizens the opportunity to meet with EPD officers and voice their concerns and appreciation.

“Not to be confused with the twice a year ‘Shop-With-a-Cop’ events, the ‘Coffee With a Cop’ events are open to the general public,” stated Organizer Travis Parker. “This gives anybody a chance to sit down and talk with a Law Enforcement Officer about anything and everything in a neutral, low-key location.”

In conjunction with Matt Chancey and Coffee Corner on College Street, the event was held on a beautiful Saturday morning just a few yards from the Boll Weevil Monument. Matt stated that it was a good warm-up for the Downtown Spring Festival the next Saturday. People filled the shop up and there were tables outside where Captain Billy Haglund and Jayco, the EPD German Shepherd Goodwill Ambassador, interacted with the people who stopped by.

Along with Chief Michael Moore, there were over half a dozen officers who were on hand during the event to sit down and chat with the people who stopped in. Many compliments were made by the people who enjoyed the sessions. The Enterprise Police Department prides itself on being available to the public to discuss any issues they may have and has several Outreach Events during the year.