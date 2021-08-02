Coffee County 4-H livestock judging team competes at state event

New Brockton -- On Tuesday, June 15, the Coffee County 4-H livestock judging team participated in the Alabama 4-H State Livestock Judging Contest held at the Wilson Beef Teaching Center at Auburn University.

During this competition, the Coffee County 4-H Junior and Senior teams utilized skills they learned during practice to evaluate market and breeding livestock that included hogs, sheep, goats and cattle. The teams then had to justify their evaluations through placing classes and providing oral reasons in certain classes.

The first year team performed well in their first competition. In the Senior Division, Emily Ann Morgan placed first High Individual Overall in Sheep and Goat, Dow Boyd placed 10th and Andrew Hataway placed 15th. The senior team placed third overall in Sheep and Goat classes.

In Cattle Classes, Boyd placed first High Individual Overall in the Senior Division and was also recognized for presenting the best oral reasons to judges in Cattle. For the Senior Class, Morgan finished 8th overall High Individual and Boyd finished 11th overall. As a team, Coffee County seniors placed fourth at the competition.