Coffee County 4-H Public Speaking Winners

The Coffee County 4-H Public Speaking contestants.

On Tuesday, March 15, the Coffee County 4-H Club held its annual public speaking contest.

The contest was held at the Coffee County Board of Education in Elba. Thirty-five Coffee County 4-H members from Kinston, New Brockton and Zion Chapel schools competed in either informative of persuasive public speaking. County winners were:

Informative1st place: Ashlyn Baker, New Brockton

Tied for 2nd place: Kennedy Owen, Kinston; Ella Greene, Kinston

Tied for 3rd place: Ella Kate Bowers, New Brockton; Sterlin Bruce, Kinston

Persuasive1st place: EmeGrace Snellgrove, New Brockton

2nd place: Addie Beasock, New Brockton

3rd place: Tucker Tinley, Kinston

