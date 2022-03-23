Coffee County 4-H Public Speaking Winners

On Tuesday, March 15, the Coffee County 4-H Club held its annual public speaking contest.
The contest was held at the Coffee County Board of Education in Elba. Thirty-five Coffee County 4-H members from Kinston, New Brockton and Zion Chapel schools competed in either informative of persuasive public speaking. County winners were:
Informative1st place: Ashlyn Baker, New Brockton
Tied for 2nd place: Kennedy Owen, Kinston; Ella Greene, Kinston
Tied for 3rd place: Ella Kate Bowers, New Brockton; Sterlin Bruce, Kinston
Persuasive1st place: EmeGrace Snellgrove, New Brockton
2nd place: Addie Beasock, New Brockton
3rd place: Tucker Tinley, Kinston