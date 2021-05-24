Coffee County administrator elected president of statewide association

Montgomery—Coffee County Administrator Rod Morgan has been elected as the 2021-2022 President of the Association of County Administrators Alabama (ACAA), the statewide association representing Alabama’s county administrators. Morgan was elected to the position at the recent ACAA Annual Conference.

“I'm honored that my colleagues across the state have entrusted me with this important duty, and I look forward to working closely with each of them to improve our operating efficiencies across all 67 counties," Morgan said.

Prior to moving into the role of ACAA President, Morgan served as the Association's First Vice President and Second Vice President.

ACCA Executive Director Sonny Brasfield expressed his confidence in Morgan's abilities, stating: “Rod possesses the leadership and commitment to make a tremendous impact on the Association and counties across the state. He has proven his genuine desire and sense of responsibility to make government better and more efficient in his home county, and I know he will bring that same mindset and dedication to this new role."

Morgan joined Coffee County as administrator in 2011.

The Association of County Administrators of Alabama is a statewide organization speaking for all 67 counties with ONE voice. The organization promotes the professionalism, efficiency, improvement and unity of county government and its services in Alabama.