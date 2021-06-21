Coffee County among 6 counties to receive COVID-19 recovery funds

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey has awarded a total of $2.6 million to six Alabama counties to help them overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, and Coffee County was given $500,000 for the construction of an emergency operations center.

The awards to Etowah, Lee, Clarke, Coffee, Houston and Pike counties are part of more than $40 million allocated to Alabama under a special Community Development Block Grant program funded from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Gov. Ivey will announce additional grants to other Alabama cities and counties as applications are processed. The grant funds are required to be expended on projects relating to the recovery from or preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus or any future infectious diseases.

“It is imperative for our own safety and welfare and for the sake of the economy that we put COVID-19 behind us and get on with our lives,” Gov. Ivey said. “I am hopeful these funds will be beneficial in assisting these counties to help their residents as we continue to take great steps to overcome the pandemic.”

Other county awards include: