Coffee County and Elba schools to mandate masks

After beginning the school year with masks being optional, both Coffee County and Elba City Schools announced Thursday that they will be requiring masks for all students, faculty and staff beginning Monday.
The mask requirements for the schools will be in effect until Sept. 17. Both school systems will reevaluate the requirement and decide whether to continue. Until then, the systems will be requiring masks to be worn indoors except when eating, drinking or exercising.
In a letter, Coffee County Schools Superintendent Kelly Cobb said students without a doubt learn better in a face-to-face environment and that it is a priority to provide that environment to every child in the district.
“Each school and community has made it known that they see the value in children being in school with their peers and teachers,” Cobb said. “We know there is nothing that can replace the relationship that occurs between teachers, students and high-quality instruction. In order to continue this style of learning and experience, we have to accomplish this in a safe manner with as many children at school as possible.”
The number of positive COVID-19 cases for Coffee County schools has reached 15 at Kinston School, 42 at New Brockton Elementary School, 20 at New Brockton High School and 78 at Zion Chapel School. The number of students and faculty quarantined at each school has reached 64 at Kinston, 85 at New Brockton Elementary, 72 at New Brockton High, and 230 at Zion Chapel. These totals were calculated from Aug. 2 to Aug. 19 and also include students that may have already returned to school.
With the new mandate, anyone wearing a mask will not be sent home as a close contact to quarantine. Additionally, anyone currently quarantined and symptom-free may return to school on Monday.
ECS Superintendent Chris Moseley made an announcement at the Elba Board of Education meeting on Thursday that the school system would be requiring masks.
Moseley said that the mandate will require only students and staff who test positive or show symptoms to be sent home, keeping more students in school and able to receive face-to-face instruction. He said that having to send home students who are close contacts with a COVID-19 positive person has been the main issue since school started, specifically for younger students.
“Therefore, mandating will just eliminate that, period, and I think it’s just going to cut down on your close contacts, so that’s just going to be the best scenario that we can do right now,” Moseley said.
Elba City Schools did not release the number of positive cases or those in quarantine.