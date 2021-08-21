Coffee County and Elba schools to mandate masks

After beginning the school year with masks being optional, both Coffee County and Elba City Schools announced Thursday that they will be requiring masks for all students, faculty and staff beginning Monday.

The mask requirements for the schools will be in effect until Sept. 17. Both school systems will reevaluate the requirement and decide whether to continue. Until then, the systems will be requiring masks to be worn indoors except when eating, drinking or exercising.

In a letter, Coffee County Schools Superintendent Kelly Cobb said students without a doubt learn better in a face-to-face environment and that it is a priority to provide that environment to every child in the district.

“Each school and community has made it known that they see the value in children being in school with their peers and teachers,” Cobb said. “We know there is nothing that can replace the relationship that occurs between teachers, students and high-quality instruction. In order to continue this style of learning and experience, we have to accomplish this in a safe manner with as many children at school as possible.”