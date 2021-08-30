Coffee County arrest report

August 23
Benjamin Delano, 39, Panama City, Fla.—D.U.I. (alcohol)
Michael Campbell, 43, Dothan—first degree theft of property
Lakesha Snell, 41, Abbeville—first degree theft of property
August 24
Charles McIrvin, 30, Enterprise—third degree criminal trespassing x2, possession of drug paraphernalia
Efrain Torres-Isidro, 29—third degree criminal trespassing
Jon Franz, 55, Camden, Ohio—D.U.I. (controlled substances), second degree possession of marijuana
Brandon Lewis, 31, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
August 25
Derrick Butler, 35, Enterprise—public intoxication, attempt to elude
Tameka Dubose, 26, Elba—third degree assault
August 26,
Theodis Gray, 36, Daleville—third degree domestic violence x2
Randy Pratt, 40, Daleville—second degree possession of a forged instrument
Stephon Lee, 27, Dothan—SORNA violation x2
August 27
Antavia Hornsby, 33, Ozark—D.U.I. (alcohol)
Deandrea Williams, 26, Ozark—D.U.I. (alcohol)
Richard Galligan, 26, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)
Joshua Brigman, 29, Panama City Beach, Fla.—public intoxication
Karoline Gaes-Hinnant, 35, Birmingham—possession of a controlled substance, second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing justice using a false identity
Zachery King, 23, Elba—second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, SORNA violation
August 28
Luis Rivera-Colon, 53, Daleville—fugitive from justice
Latrell Hamilton, 30, Montgomery—first degree theft of property, third degree possession of a forged instrument
Susan Motley, 68, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)
Nathan Miller, 19, Elba—third degree domestic violence
Dekembe Bullard, 31, Elba—D.U.I. (alcohol)
August 29
Winston Trotter, 69, Enterprise—certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm, third degree domestic violence
Mary Anderson, 59, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence, D.U.I. (alcohol)
Wesley Stephenson, 27, New Brockton—unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, felony probation violation
Amanda Fulford, 28, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence
Andres Francisco, 29, Enterprise—public intoxication
Raheem Miller, 40, Enterprise—first degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance
August 30
Jawon Thomas, 21, Enterprise—second degree receiving stolen property