 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coffee County arrest report
0 Comments

Coffee County arrest report

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

August 23

Benjamin Delano, 39, Panama City, Fla.—D.U.I. (alcohol)

Michael Campbell, 43, Dothan—first degree theft of property

Lakesha Snell, 41, Abbeville—first degree theft of property

August 24

Charles McIrvin, 30, Enterprise—third degree criminal trespassing x2, possession of drug paraphernalia

Efrain Torres-Isidro, 29—third degree criminal trespassing

Jon Franz, 55, Camden, Ohio—D.U.I. (controlled substances), second degree possession of marijuana

Brandon Lewis, 31, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

August 25

Derrick Butler, 35, Enterprise—public intoxication, attempt to elude

Tameka Dubose, 26, Elba—third degree assault

August 26,

Theodis Gray, 36, Daleville—third degree domestic violence x2

Randy Pratt, 40, Daleville—second degree possession of a forged instrument

Stephon Lee, 27, Dothan—SORNA violation x2

August 27

Antavia Hornsby, 33, Ozark—D.U.I. (alcohol)

Deandrea Williams, 26, Ozark—D.U.I. (alcohol)

Richard Galligan, 26, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)

Joshua Brigman, 29, Panama City Beach, Fla.—public intoxication

Karoline Gaes-Hinnant, 35, Birmingham—possession of a controlled substance, second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing justice using a false identity

Zachery King, 23, Elba—second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, SORNA violation

August 28

Luis Rivera-Colon, 53, Daleville—fugitive from justice

Latrell Hamilton, 30, Montgomery—first degree theft of property, third degree possession of a forged instrument

Susan Motley, 68, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)

Nathan Miller, 19, Elba—third degree domestic violence

Dekembe Bullard, 31, Elba—D.U.I. (alcohol)

August 29

Winston Trotter, 69, Enterprise—certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm, third degree domestic violence

Mary Anderson, 59, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence, D.U.I. (alcohol)

Wesley Stephenson, 27, New Brockton—unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, felony probation violation

Amanda Fulford, 28, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence

Andres Francisco, 29, Enterprise—public intoxication

Raheem Miller, 40, Enterprise—first degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance

August 30

Jawon Thomas, 21, Enterprise—second degree receiving stolen property

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert