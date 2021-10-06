 Skip to main content
Coffee County arrest report
Coffee County arrest report

September 28

Charles McIrvin, 30, Enterprise— third degree criminal trespassing

Efrian Torres-Isidro, 30, Unknown— third degree criminal trespassing

September 29

Serra McCorvey, 39, Elba— third degree domestic violence

Alesia Cain, 36, Enterprise— community corrections violation/revocation/sanction

Jamyra Flowers, 25, Elba— drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), failure to appear (misdemeanor) x3

John Killingsworth, 34, Jack— community corrections violation/revocation/sanction

Rito Gonzales, 56, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence

Edwin Babilonia-Medina, 37, Enterprise— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), failure to appear (misdemeanor)

September 30

Hannah Broadway, 26, Elba— D.U.I. (alcohol), possession of controlled substance, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Eric Guzman, 48, Enterprise— second degree receiving stolen property

Anthony Wells, 39, Samson— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), second degree promoting prison contraband

Daniel Jacobs, 38, Glenwood— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), failure to appear (felony) x2

Garah Sutton, 31, Brundidge— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Valerie Chavez, 49, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence

October 1

Thomas Tyree, 48, Level Plains— probation violation (felony)

Larry Burks, 21, Daleville— fourth degree theft of property

John Miller, 32, Elba— possession of controlled substance, third degree domestic violence

Joseph Glisson, 49, New Brockton— community corrections violation/revocation/sanction x2

Christopher Dalrymple, 40, Chancelor— third degree domestic violence

October 2

Kaleb Potter, 18, Enterprise— possession of controlled substance, second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Sebastian Chub- Cac, 50, Enterprise— public intoxication

Heather Gause, 51, Homeless— disorderly conduct

Daniel Barr, 31, Jack— public intoxication

October 3

Bobby Carter, 60, Enterprise— bond revocation

Jimmy Coleman, 38, Elba— D.U.I. (alcohol)

Ian Susag, 36, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)

October 4

Dewayne Culliver, 58, Luverne— D.U.I. (alcohol)

