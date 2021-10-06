Coffee County arrest report

September 28
Charles McIrvin, 30, Enterprise— third degree criminal trespassing
Efrian Torres-Isidro, 30, Unknown— third degree criminal trespassing
September 29
Serra McCorvey, 39, Elba— third degree domestic violence
Alesia Cain, 36, Enterprise— community corrections violation/revocation/sanction
Jamyra Flowers, 25, Elba— drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), failure to appear (misdemeanor) x3
John Killingsworth, 34, Jack— community corrections violation/revocation/sanction
Rito Gonzales, 56, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence
Edwin Babilonia-Medina, 37, Enterprise— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), failure to appear (misdemeanor)
September 30
Hannah Broadway, 26, Elba— D.U.I. (alcohol), possession of controlled substance, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Eric Guzman, 48, Enterprise— second degree receiving stolen property
Anthony Wells, 39, Samson— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), second degree promoting prison contraband
Daniel Jacobs, 38, Glenwood— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), failure to appear (felony) x2
Garah Sutton, 31, Brundidge— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Valerie Chavez, 49, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence
October 1
Thomas Tyree, 48, Level Plains— probation violation (felony)
Larry Burks, 21, Daleville— fourth degree theft of property
John Miller, 32, Elba— possession of controlled substance, third degree domestic violence
Joseph Glisson, 49, New Brockton— community corrections violation/revocation/sanction x2
Christopher Dalrymple, 40, Chancelor— third degree domestic violence
October 2
Kaleb Potter, 18, Enterprise— possession of controlled substance, second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
Sebastian Chub- Cac, 50, Enterprise— public intoxication
Heather Gause, 51, Homeless— disorderly conduct