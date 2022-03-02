Coffee County arrest report

Coffee County arrests from Feb. 20 - Feb. 26.
February 20
Juana Gomez, 31, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)
February 21
Brian McCoy, 31, Camden— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
February 22
Joshua Boley, 34, Elba— attempt to elude (no injury), first degree receiving stolen property, reckless driving, possession of burglary tools, possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), resisting arrest, reckless endangerment
William Fore, 69, Decatur, Ga. — first degree theft of property
February 23
Marysa Anderson, 26, Enterprise— unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle x2
John Woodham, 57, Kinston— public intoxication
Arthur Davis, 36, Andalusia— third degree domestic violence
February 24
John Jeffcoat, 55, Elba— third degree criminal trespassing
Tony Burks, 41, Elba— possession of controlled substance x2
Joseph Campbell, 39, Dothan— first degree forgery, first degree identity theft
Paris Edwards, 24, Elba— distribution of controlled substance x2, drug trafficking, possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
Zendre Coleman, 46, Elba— possession of controlled substance, bond revocation, resisting arrest, tampering with physical evidence
Aubrey Shipman, 29, Enterprise— third degree theft of property, illegal possession or fraudulent use of credit or debit card x5
Andrew Leverett, 22, Glenwood— D.U.I. (alcohol)
February 25
Brittany Veit, 32, Elba— second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), possession of controlled substance x5
Joshua Maddox, 30, Elba— second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), possession of controlled substance x5
DeAndrea Flowers, 28, Enterprise— tampering with physical evidence, carrying concealed pistol w/ out permit, bond evocation
Martez Hornsby, 37, Enterprise— discharge firearm into occupied dwelling/building
February 26
Christopher Nelson, 45, Elba— third degree domestic violence, resisting arrest
Austin Jennings, 18, Samson— third degree domestic violence
Brenda Nelson, 64, Elba— third degree domestic violence, resisting arrest
Jackson Spivey, 24, New Brockton— obstructing governmental operations, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Joshua Puskac, 29, Enterprise— disorderly conduct