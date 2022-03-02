 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coffee County arrest report
Coffee County arrests from Feb. 20 - Feb. 26. 

February 20

Juana Gomez, 31, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)

February 21

Brian McCoy, 31, Camden— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

February 22

Joshua Boley, 34, Elba— attempt to elude (no injury), first degree receiving stolen property, reckless driving, possession of burglary tools, possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), resisting arrest, reckless endangerment

William Fore, 69, Decatur, Ga. — first degree theft of property

February 23

Marysa Anderson, 26, Enterprise— unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle x2

John Woodham, 57, Kinston— public intoxication

Arthur Davis, 36, Andalusia— third degree domestic violence

February 24

John Jeffcoat, 55, Elba— third degree criminal trespassing

Tony Burks, 41, Elba— possession of controlled substance x2

Joseph Campbell, 39, Dothan— first degree forgery, first degree identity theft

Paris Edwards, 24, Elba— distribution of controlled substance x2, drug trafficking, possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Zendre Coleman, 46, Elba— possession of controlled substance, bond revocation, resisting arrest, tampering with physical evidence

Aubrey Shipman, 29, Enterprise— third degree theft of property, illegal possession or fraudulent use of credit or debit card x5

Andrew Leverett, 22, Glenwood— D.U.I. (alcohol)

February 25

Brittany Veit, 32, Elba— second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), possession of controlled substance x5

Joshua Maddox, 30, Elba— second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), possession of controlled substance x5

DeAndrea Flowers, 28, Enterprise— tampering with physical evidence, carrying concealed pistol w/ out permit, bond evocation

Martez Hornsby, 37, Enterprise— discharge firearm into occupied dwelling/building

February 26

Christopher Nelson, 45, Elba— third degree domestic violence, resisting arrest

Austin Jennings, 18, Samson— third degree domestic violence

Brenda Nelson, 64, Elba— third degree domestic violence, resisting arrest

Jackson Spivey, 24, New Brockton— obstructing governmental operations, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Joshua Puskac, 29, Enterprise— disorderly conduct

