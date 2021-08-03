 Skip to main content
Coffee County arrest report
July 26

Kenneth Gilmore, 53, Dozier—adult sex offender identification required

Steven Gilbert, 48, Elba—impersonating a public servant, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Shawn Jones, 46—second degree burglary

Bonnie Smith, 53, Elba—impersonating a public servant

John Wyatt, 56, Enterprise—first degree possession of marijuana

Heather Cox, 41, Daleville—fourth degree theft of property

Heather Mock, 26, Kinston—third degree attempted burglary

Martina Soto, 33, Enterprise—fourth degree theft of property

Timothy Hurst, 31, Skipperville—second degree receiving stolen property

July 27

Benjamin Santillana, 58, Elba—third degree criminal trespassing, public intoxication

Ajai Jackson, 20, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence

Howard Flowers, 66, Elba—fourth degree theft of property

Deanutae Hill, 29, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence

Tempest James, 30, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence

Curtis Beck, 21, New Brockton—alias writ of arrest, fugitive from justice, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Anthony Gray, 30, Enterprise—contempt of court, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x2

Michelle Walden, 29, Elba—third degree domestic violence

July 28

Herbert Slater, 42, Demorest, Ga.—first degree sexual abusear

Tracey Green, 51, Kinston—parole violation

Lincoln Warren, 58, Enterprise—parole violation

Albert Mayo, 60, Enterprise—SORNA violation

Brenda Pylant, 49, Elba—D.U.I. (alcohol)

July 29

Kevin King, 28, Enterprise—attempt to elude, second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x3

A. Moultry 73, Brundidge—first degree domestic violence

Jarett Rogers, 24, Enterprise—public intoxication, giving a false name or address to law enforcement

Byron Couch, 18, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)

Ja’Quon Williams, 20, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence

July 30

John Wood, 40, Opp—community corrections violation/revocation/sanction

Peter Berecz, 56, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia

Timothy Haas, 40, Enterprise—fugitive from justice

Cavoseaa Stinson, 23, Elba—first degree robbery x2, failure to appear (felony)

Destin Johnson, 24, Kinston—third degree domestic violence

Terry Hughes, 59, Elba—public intoxication

Donnell Foster, 36, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence x2, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

July 31

Latisha Holmes, 34, Enterprise—torture/willful abuse/etc. of a child under 18 years of age by responsible person

Kiyeisha Williams, 24, Enterprise—fourth degree theft of property, falsely reporting incident, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x8

Robert Phillips, 61, Elba—possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Jamyra Flowers, 24, Elba—fourth degree theft of property

Anthony Stroncone, 39, Enterprise—attempt to commit a controlled substance crime

Aug. 1

Treva Walden, 55, Enterprise—public intoxication

Jeremy Parker, 45, Birmingham—first degree possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, attempt to elude, second degree assault

Carrie Varner, 44, Enterprise—possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence

August 2

Corie Lamb, 33, Enterprise—public intoxication

Jaime Rivera, 33, Enterprise—public intoxication

