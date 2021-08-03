Coffee County arrest report

July 26
Kenneth Gilmore, 53, Dozier—adult sex offender identification required
Steven Gilbert, 48, Elba—impersonating a public servant, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Shawn Jones, 46—second degree burglary
Bonnie Smith, 53, Elba—impersonating a public servant
John Wyatt, 56, Enterprise—first degree possession of marijuana
Heather Cox, 41, Daleville—fourth degree theft of property
Heather Mock, 26, Kinston—third degree attempted burglary
Martina Soto, 33, Enterprise—fourth degree theft of property
Timothy Hurst, 31, Skipperville—second degree receiving stolen property
July 27
Benjamin Santillana, 58, Elba—third degree criminal trespassing, public intoxication
Ajai Jackson, 20, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence
Howard Flowers, 66, Elba—fourth degree theft of property
Deanutae Hill, 29, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence
Tempest James, 30, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence
Curtis Beck, 21, New Brockton—alias writ of arrest, fugitive from justice, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Anthony Gray, 30, Enterprise—contempt of court, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x2
Michelle Walden, 29, Elba—third degree domestic violence
July 28
Herbert Slater, 42, Demorest, Ga.—first degree sexual abusear
Tracey Green, 51, Kinston—parole violation
Lincoln Warren, 58, Enterprise—parole violation
Albert Mayo, 60, Enterprise—SORNA violation
Brenda Pylant, 49, Elba—D.U.I. (alcohol)
July 29
Kevin King, 28, Enterprise—attempt to elude, second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x3
A. Moultry 73, Brundidge—first degree domestic violence
Jarett Rogers, 24, Enterprise—public intoxication, giving a false name or address to law enforcement
Byron Couch, 18, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)
Ja’Quon Williams, 20, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence
July 30
John Wood, 40, Opp—community corrections violation/revocation/sanction
Peter Berecz, 56, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia
Timothy Haas, 40, Enterprise—fugitive from justice
Cavoseaa Stinson, 23, Elba—first degree robbery x2, failure to appear (felony)
Destin Johnson, 24, Kinston—third degree domestic violence
Terry Hughes, 59, Elba—public intoxication
Donnell Foster, 36, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence x2, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
July 31
Latisha Holmes, 34, Enterprise—torture/willful abuse/etc. of a child under 18 years of age by responsible person
Kiyeisha Williams, 24, Enterprise—fourth degree theft of property, falsely reporting incident, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x8
Robert Phillips, 61, Elba—possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Jamyra Flowers, 24, Elba—fourth degree theft of property
Anthony Stroncone, 39, Enterprise—attempt to commit a controlled substance crime
Aug. 1
Treva Walden, 55, Enterprise—public intoxication
Jeremy Parker, 45, Birmingham—first degree possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, attempt to elude, second degree assault
Carrie Varner, 44, Enterprise—possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence
August 2
Corie Lamb, 33, Enterprise—public intoxication
Jaime Rivera, 33, Enterprise—public intoxication