Coffee County arrest report

Arrests for the week of March 27 - April 2.

March 27

Donald Kidd, 47, Jack— D.U.I. (alcohol)

March 28

Jordan Buehler, 23, Enterprise— fourth degree theft of property

Paul Ogletree, 50, Jackville, FL. — D.U.I. (any substance)

Justina McNeal, 30, Homeless— third degree criminal trespassing

James Green, 63, Enterprise— second degree promoting prison contraband, SORNA violation x2

March 29

Keon Tucker, 39, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence

Joni Reed, 40, Elba— illegal possession or fraudulent use of credit or debit card x2, obstructing justice using false identity, attempt to elude (no injury), failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Corie Lamb, 33, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence

Keith Duncan, 45, Elba— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), probation violation (felony), failure to appear (misdemeanor) x3

Dezra King, 41, Elba— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), failure to appear (misdemeanor) x2

Ladistrick Tyson, 33, Elba— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), failure to appear (misdemeanor) x4

Anna Miles, 18, Ozark— third degree criminal mischief

Clarence Fowler, 40, Elba— third degree burglary, tampering with physical evidence, possession of burglary tools

Gariet Senn, 62, New Brockton— third degree burglary, possession of burglary tools

March 30

Carel Poling, 34, Elba— second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

David Brown, 56, Enterprise— SORNA violation

Jarvis Pierson, 32, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence

Tyler Faulk, 26, Elba— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Joni Davidson, 63, Kinston— first degree criminal trespassing x2

Kelly Phillips, 53, Elba— possession of controlled substance

March 31

Brittany Tran, 32, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence

Douglas Pouncey, 38, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence

Billy Smith, 18, Enterprise— second degree possession of marijuana, carrying concealed weapon

April 1

Stella Tanner, 22, Ozark— disorderly conduct

Terrence Green, 21, Elba— possession of controlled substance, first degree possession of marijuana, carrying concealed pistol w/out permit

Daquann Green, 21, Daleville— possession of controlled substance, first degree possession of marijuana, carrying concealed pistol w/out permit

Kevin Mitchell, 52, Enterprise— public intoxication

Cecilia Hodge, 24, Elba— disorderly conduct

Robert Ford, 23, Enterprise— first degree theft of property

April 2

Darryl Carter, 52, Enterprise— public intoxication

Michael Crawford, 52, Manchester, NH.— second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), obstructing justice using false identity, courtesy hold