Coffee County arrest report

Arrests for the week of March 27 - April 2.
March 27
Donald Kidd, 47, Jack— D.U.I. (alcohol)
March 28
Jordan Buehler, 23, Enterprise— fourth degree theft of property
Paul Ogletree, 50, Jackville, FL. — D.U.I. (any substance)
Justina McNeal, 30, Homeless— third degree criminal trespassing
James Green, 63, Enterprise— second degree promoting prison contraband, SORNA violation x2
March 29
Keon Tucker, 39, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence
Joni Reed, 40, Elba— illegal possession or fraudulent use of credit or debit card x2, obstructing justice using false identity, attempt to elude (no injury), failure to appear (misdemeanor)
People are also reading…
Corie Lamb, 33, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence
Keith Duncan, 45, Elba— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), probation violation (felony), failure to appear (misdemeanor) x3
Dezra King, 41, Elba— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), failure to appear (misdemeanor) x2
Ladistrick Tyson, 33, Elba— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), failure to appear (misdemeanor) x4
Anna Miles, 18, Ozark— third degree criminal mischief
Clarence Fowler, 40, Elba— third degree burglary, tampering with physical evidence, possession of burglary tools
Gariet Senn, 62, New Brockton— third degree burglary, possession of burglary tools
March 30
Carel Poling, 34, Elba— second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
David Brown, 56, Enterprise— SORNA violation
Jarvis Pierson, 32, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence
Tyler Faulk, 26, Elba— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
Joni Davidson, 63, Kinston— first degree criminal trespassing x2
Kelly Phillips, 53, Elba— possession of controlled substance
March 31
Brittany Tran, 32, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence
Douglas Pouncey, 38, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence
Billy Smith, 18, Enterprise— second degree possession of marijuana, carrying concealed weapon
April 1
Stella Tanner, 22, Ozark— disorderly conduct
Terrence Green, 21, Elba— possession of controlled substance, first degree possession of marijuana, carrying concealed pistol w/out permit
Daquann Green, 21, Daleville— possession of controlled substance, first degree possession of marijuana, carrying concealed pistol w/out permit
Kevin Mitchell, 52, Enterprise— public intoxication
Cecilia Hodge, 24, Elba— disorderly conduct
Robert Ford, 23, Enterprise— first degree theft of property
April 2
Darryl Carter, 52, Enterprise— public intoxication
Michael Crawford, 52, Manchester, NH.— second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), obstructing justice using false identity, courtesy hold