Coffee County arrest report
November 2

Christopher Williams, 43, Enterprise— community corrections violation/revocation/sanction

Magnum Wessell, 37, Enterprise— unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle

Charla Heffner, 33, Lakeland, Fl.— D.U.I. (alcohol), resisting arrest

Shamika Blackmon, 39, Daleville— negotiating worthless negotiable instrument (NWNI), courtesy hold

Tameka Dubose, 26, Elba— disorderly conduct, courtesy hold

November 3

Willie Coleman, 25, Elba— SORNA violation x2

Darnell Milfort, 34, Homestead, Fl.— first degree theft of property

Timothy Salter, 55, Enterprise— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), second degree possession of marijuana

Joseph Stefancich, 43, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)

November 4

Tyler Hudson, 30, Kinston— probation violation (felony), failure to appear (misdemeanor) x3

Summer Thompson, 24, Opp— probation violation (felony) x2

Latisha Holmes, 36, Enterprise— attempted murder, second degree assault

Douglas Pouncey, 38, Enterprise— attempted murder, second degree domestic violence

Vicki Strickland, 50, Enterprise— attempt to elude (no injury), courtesy hold

Daniel Webb, 33, Brundidge— third degree theft of property

November 5

Joricus Lane, 43, Enterprise— violation of domestic violence protection order

Aaron Brown, 37, Enterprise— second degree theft of property

November 6

Shawn Feagin, 32, Andalusia— D.U.I. (alcohol)

Marty Reed, 30, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence

William Clark, 57, Elba— D.U.I. (alcohol)

November 7

Charles Pierce, 68, Kinston— possession of controlled substance, second degree promoting prison contraband

Jean Trinidad-Hernandez, 26, Daleville— carrying concealed pistol w/out permit

David Balderston, 54, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)

November 8

Joseph Cummings, 40, Ozark— third degree burglary, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Gerald Sherffield, 50, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol), failure to appear (misdemeanor)

