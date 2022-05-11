Coffee County arrest report

Arrests made between May 1 - May 7.

May 1

Larry Rogers, 51, Elba— D.U.I. (alcohol)

Justin Harrison, 41, Elba— third degree criminal trespassing

May 2

Kacee Snow, 23, Elba— drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Martin Caldwell, 42, Elba— SORNA violation, failure to appear (felony) x2, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Raymond Purdy, 31, Enterprise— second degree possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), probation revocation

Timothy Summers, 27, Fort Walton, FL.— possession of controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Natalie Reeves, 27, Enterprise— third degree assault

Jarret Menkiti, 38, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence

Troy Brooks, 52, Daleville— community correction violation/ sanction/ revocation x2

May 3

Lavonne Brooks, 46, Ozark— first degree identity theft

Cary Williams, 53, Elba— D.U.I. (alcohol), possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Mary DiMarco, 50, Coffee Springs— D.U.I. (alcohol)

May 4

Brenda Robertson, 57, Elba— D.U.I. (alcohol)

Arturo Jimenez, 19, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)

John Bergo, 56, Enterprise— possession of controlled substance x2, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x3

Amy Sewell, 47, Elba— charge not listed

Mark Watson, 52, New Brockton— violation of domestic violence protection order

Charles Stephens, 50 Luverne— possession of controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence

Kevin Pope, 35, Glenwood— possession of controlled substance, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x3

May 5

James Minchew, 44, Newton— first degree receiving stolen property

Dana Yeomans, 42, Dothan— second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Andrew Nunez, 27, Enterprise— first degree elderly abuse and neglect, first degree extortion, false report to law enforcement authority

Chad Watson, 38, Enterprise— probation violation (felony) x2

May 6

Cameron Geary, 23, Enterprise— second degree receiving stolen property

Jordan McIntyre, 27, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Hunter Maze, 24, Kinston— conspiracy to commit controlled substance crime

Gregory Brown, 61, Enterprise— public intoxication

May 7

Jonathan Hataway, 36, Samson— D.U.I. (alcohol)

Marvin Jeroinmo, 23, Panama City Beach, FL.— D.U.I. (alcohol)

Jeffrey Hornsby, 48, Enterprise— harassing communications