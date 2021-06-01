Coffee County arrest report

May 24
Marco Cortez, 34, Montgomery—D.U.I. (alcohol), carrying a concealed pistol without a permit
Concetta Johnson, 30, Enterprise—fourth degree theft of property
May 25
Dorian Bell, 41, Enterprise —murder
Jennifer Thomas, 35, New Brockton—possession of a controlled substance, attempt to elude
Hannah McKenzie, 31, Elba—D.U.I. (any substance)
Darley Copeland, 48, Daleville—felony probation violation x3
Brandon Aplin, 27, Enterprise—D.U.I. (any substance)
Tracy Moore, 38, Enterprise—possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, third degree domestic violence
Alvandess McGoley, 35, unknown address—obstructing justice using a false identity, reckless endangerment, fourth degree theft of property, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, third degree escape, attempt to elude, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Alesia Cain, 35, Florala—conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime
Jared Modisett, 18, Enterprise—fourth degree theft of property
May 26
Lorie Townsend, 51, Enterprise—disorderly conduct
Benjamin Santillana, 58, Elba—D.U.I. (alcohol)
Jeffery Williams, 32, Enterprise—first degree possession of marijuana, third degree domestic violence, possession of drug paraphernalia
Tony Harrison, 58, Kinston—possession of a controlled substance, second degree possession of marijuana, felony possession of drug paraphernalia
Dennis Cooper, 52, Daleville—reckless endangerment
Cynthia Terry, 48, Enterprise—second degree domestic violence
Latonia Hill, 46, Elba—harassing communications, resisting arrest
May 27
Vicki Weeks, 62, New Brockton—public intoxication
Danny Weeks, 49, New Brockton—public intoxication
Lopez Docien, 18, Enterprise—public intoxication
Rodney King, 23, Enterprise—D.U.I. (controlled substance)
Jonathan Johnson, 3, Elba—carrying brass knuckles or sling shot, felony probation violation x2
May 28
Kyle Everson, 29, Ilion, New York—fugitive from justice
Carlaynia Galarza-Anderson, 38, Daleville—third degree domestic violence
Robert Bell, 34, Daleville—third degree domestic violence
Joseph Brooks, 42, Enterprise—unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance x2, possession of drug paraphernalia x2
Crystal McIntosh, 39, Enterprise—felony probation violation
May 29
Bradley Byram, 28, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol), ignition interlock violation
Melissa Russaeu, 54, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)
Jeremy Richard, 35, Enterprise—fourth degree theft of property