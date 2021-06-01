 Skip to main content
Coffee County arrest report
May 24

Marco Cortez, 34, Montgomery—D.U.I. (alcohol), carrying a concealed pistol without a permit

Concetta Johnson, 30, Enterprise—fourth degree theft of property

May 25

Dorian Bell, 41, Enterprise —murder

Jennifer Thomas, 35, New Brockton—possession of a controlled substance, attempt to elude

Hannah McKenzie, 31, Elba—D.U.I. (any substance)

Darley Copeland, 48, Daleville—felony probation violation x3

Brandon Aplin, 27, Enterprise—D.U.I. (any substance)

Tracy Moore, 38, Enterprise—possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, third degree domestic violence

Alvandess McGoley, 35, unknown address—obstructing justice using a false identity, reckless endangerment, fourth degree theft of property, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, third degree escape, attempt to elude, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Alesia Cain, 35, Florala—conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime

Jared Modisett, 18, Enterprise—fourth degree theft of property

May 26

Lorie Townsend, 51, Enterprise—disorderly conduct

Benjamin Santillana, 58, Elba—D.U.I. (alcohol)

Jeffery Williams, 32, Enterprise—first degree possession of marijuana, third degree domestic violence, possession of drug paraphernalia

Tony Harrison, 58, Kinston—possession of a controlled substance, second degree possession of marijuana, felony possession of drug paraphernalia

Dennis Cooper, 52, Daleville—reckless endangerment

Cynthia Terry, 48, Enterprise—second degree domestic violence

Latonia Hill, 46, Elba—harassing communications, resisting arrest

May 27

Vicki Weeks, 62, New Brockton—public intoxication

Danny Weeks, 49, New Brockton—public intoxication

Lopez Docien, 18, Enterprise—public intoxication

Rodney King, 23, Enterprise—D.U.I. (controlled substance)

Jonathan Johnson, 3, Elba—carrying brass knuckles or sling shot, felony probation violation x2

May 28

Kyle Everson, 29, Ilion, New York—fugitive from justice

Carlaynia Galarza-Anderson, 38, Daleville—third degree domestic violence

Robert Bell, 34, Daleville—third degree domestic violence

Joseph Brooks, 42, Enterprise—unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance x2, possession of drug paraphernalia x2

Crystal McIntosh, 39, Enterprise—felony probation violation

May 29

Bradley Byram, 28, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol), ignition interlock violation

Melissa Russaeu, 54, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)

Jeremy Richard, 35, Enterprise—fourth degree theft of property

