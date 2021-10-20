 Skip to main content
Coffee County arrest report
October 12

Martha Pope, 43, Elba— school employee engaging in sex act w/ student under 19

October 13

James Hillman, 50, Coffee Springs— D.U.I. (alcohol)

Brooke Heldreth, 35, New Brockton— first degree identity theft x2

Jasmine Whitehurst, 30, Enterprise— third degree criminal mischief

Nicole Stephens, 20, Enterprise— fourth degree theft of lost property

D’Anthony Brown, 43, Elba— discharge firearm into occupied dwelling/building

October 14

Lajoy Rodriguez, 44, Dothan— SORNA violation

Michael Storm, 45, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)

Jessica Fitzwater, 40, Ariton— third degree elderly abuse and neglect

Daniel Hartley, 31, Ariton— third degree elderly abuse and neglect

Lucian Fegley, 40, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence

October 15

Sean Wright, 34, Delran, N.J.— D.U.I. (any substance)

Elvis Smalley, 47, Albertville— third degree criminal trespassing

October 16

Amber Grant, 30, Enterprise— disorderly conduct

Jimmy Coleman, 38, Elba— D.U.I. (alcohol), driving while suspended

Earline Johnson, 34, Dothan—negotiating worthless negotiable instrument

October 17

Daisy Davis, 47, Dothan— probation violation (felony)

Darian Bass, 34, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Amber Grant, 30, Enterprise— second degree assault

October 18

Howard Flowers, 66, Elba— second degree criminal trespassing , third degree criminal trespassing, fourth degree theft of property x2

Whitney Deblase, 25, Columbus, Ga.— second degree theft of property

Dario Rosiles, 22, Columbus, Ga.— second degree theft of property

Dever Esqueda, 22, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence

