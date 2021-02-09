Coffee County arrest report

February 1
Vernon McCarter, 34, Daleville—possession of a controlled substance, fourth degree theft of property, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Adam Walden, 34, Elba—public intoxication
Mitchell Waters, 26, Level Plains—second degree possession of marijuana, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
February 2
Raynod Sistrunk, 23, Enterprise—first degree possession of marijuana, probation violation (felony)
David Spencer, 27, Enterprise—possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia
Crystal Pomelear, 31, Enterprise—possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia
February 3
Makayla Andrews, 20, Daleville—fourth degree theft of property
Hannah Roberts, 19, Daleville—fourth degree theft of property
Jarvis Pierson, 31, Elba—public intoxication
Jamyra Flowers, 24, Enterprise—possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Lee Burch, 79, Elba—disorderly conduct, resisting arrest
February 4
Boyce Lashley, 42, Elba—possession of a controlled substance x2, second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
Juan Salazar, 46, Slocomb—first degree escape
Roderick Sistrunk, 27, Enterprise—third degree robbery, second degree assault
February 5
Remy Williams, 30, Crestview, Fla.—D.U.I. (alcohol), second degree possession of marijuana
Greg Cole, 48, Enterprise—possession of drug paraphernalia, third degree criminal trespassing
Benjamin Smith, 32, Enterprise—theft by deception
February 6
Lee Anna Winters, 42, New Brockton—third degree criminal trespassing
Jeffery Moultry, 47, Enterprise—first degree theft of property, reckless endangerment
Audrey Higginbotham, 41, Chesapeake, Va.—fourth degree theft of property
Jarrod Bennett, 25, Trussville—D.U.I. (alcohol)
Hagen Hodges, 20, Opp—D.U.I. (alcohol)
James Lawford, 43, Elba—possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear (misdemeanor), NON
Parnell Broxton, 33, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol), courtesy hold
February 7
Joseph Campbell, 38, Enterprise—fugitive from justice
Jacob Bishop, 23, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol), courtesy hold
Derris Griffin, 31, Enterprise—possession of a controlled substance, second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia