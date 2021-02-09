 Skip to main content
Coffee County arrest report
Coffee County arrest report

February 1

Vernon McCarter, 34, Daleville—possession of a controlled substance, fourth degree theft of property, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Adam Walden, 34, Elba—public intoxication

Mitchell Waters, 26, Level Plains—second degree possession of marijuana, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

February 2

Raynod Sistrunk, 23, Enterprise—first degree possession of marijuana, probation violation (felony)

David Spencer, 27, Enterprise—possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia 

Crystal Pomelear, 31, Enterprise—possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia 

February 3

Makayla Andrews, 20, Daleville—fourth degree theft of property

Hannah Roberts, 19, Daleville—fourth degree theft of property

Jarvis Pierson, 31, Elba—public intoxication

Jamyra Flowers, 24, Enterprise—possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Lee Burch, 79, Elba—disorderly conduct, resisting arrest

February 4

Boyce Lashley, 42, Elba—possession of a controlled substance x2, second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia

Juan Salazar, 46, Slocomb—first degree escape

Roderick Sistrunk, 27, Enterprise—third degree robbery, second degree assault

February 5

Remy Williams, 30, Crestview, Fla.—D.U.I. (alcohol), second degree possession of marijuana

Greg Cole, 48, Enterprise—possession of drug paraphernalia, third degree criminal trespassing

Benjamin Smith, 32, Enterprise—theft by deception

February 6

Lee Anna Winters, 42, New Brockton—third degree criminal trespassing 

Jeffery Moultry, 47, Enterprise—first degree theft of property, reckless endangerment 

Audrey Higginbotham, 41, Chesapeake, Va.—fourth degree theft of property

Jarrod Bennett, 25, Trussville—D.U.I. (alcohol)

Hagen Hodges, 20, Opp—D.U.I. (alcohol)

James Lawford, 43, Elba—possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear (misdemeanor), NON

Parnell Broxton, 33, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol), courtesy hold

February 7

Joseph Campbell, 38, Enterprise—fugitive from justice

Jacob Bishop, 23, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol), courtesy hold

Derris Griffin, 31, Enterprise—possession of a controlled substance, second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia

