Coffee County arrest report

Arrests between July 10 - 16.

July 10

Victorie Carpenter, 52, Brundidge— third degree burglary, giving false name or address to law enforcement officer, courtesy hold

Charles Henderson, 48, Elba— third degree domestic violence

July 11

Justin Stokes, 32, Opp— carrying concealed pistol w/out permit

July 12

Brittany Cawley, 30, Enterprise— D.U.I. (combined substance)

Dillon Parrish, 20, Jack— harassment

Donnie Killingsworth, 35, Brundidge— third degree domestic violence

July 13

Jessie Ham, 26, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence

Ethan Dever, 23, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence

Kevin Watson, 38, Elba— first degree identity theft, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

July 14

Johnny Head, 50, New Brockton— third degree criminal trespassing, SORNA violation, bond revocation

Ashley Andrews, 43, Enterprise— D.U.I. (controlled substances), possession of controlled substance

July 15

Donald Cook, 47, Opp— third degree domestic violence

Jerry Polly, 33, Enterprise— first degree receiving stolen property x2, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Amanda Williams, 36, Elba— third degree receiving stolen property, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Jesse Taylor, 37, Enterprise— cruelty to animals, possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), false report to law enforcement authority

July 16

Jennifer Morrison, 36, Newton— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Deonte Bailey, 29, Enterprise— obstructing governmental operations

Jaquinton Williams, 27, Enterprise— attempt to elude (no injury), failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Christopher Suggs, 37, Newton— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), courtesy hold

Ignacio Lopez, 20, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)

Cedrick Hill, 23, Elba— second degree receiving stolen property, courtesy hold

