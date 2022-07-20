Coffee County arrest report

Arrests between July 10 - 16.
July 10
Victorie Carpenter, 52, Brundidge— third degree burglary, giving false name or address to law enforcement officer, courtesy hold
Charles Henderson, 48, Elba— third degree domestic violence
July 11
Justin Stokes, 32, Opp— carrying concealed pistol w/out permit
July 12
Brittany Cawley, 30, Enterprise— D.U.I. (combined substance)
Dillon Parrish, 20, Jack— harassment
Donnie Killingsworth, 35, Brundidge— third degree domestic violence
July 13
Jessie Ham, 26, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence
Ethan Dever, 23, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence
Kevin Watson, 38, Elba— first degree identity theft, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
July 14
Johnny Head, 50, New Brockton— third degree criminal trespassing, SORNA violation, bond revocation
Ashley Andrews, 43, Enterprise— D.U.I. (controlled substances), possession of controlled substance
July 15
Donald Cook, 47, Opp— third degree domestic violence
Jerry Polly, 33, Enterprise— first degree receiving stolen property x2, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Amanda Williams, 36, Elba— third degree receiving stolen property, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
Jesse Taylor, 37, Enterprise— cruelty to animals, possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), false report to law enforcement authority
July 16
Jennifer Morrison, 36, Newton— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
Deonte Bailey, 29, Enterprise— obstructing governmental operations
Jaquinton Williams, 27, Enterprise— attempt to elude (no injury), failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Christopher Suggs, 37, Newton— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), courtesy hold
Ignacio Lopez, 20, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)
Cedrick Hill, 23, Elba— second degree receiving stolen property, courtesy hold