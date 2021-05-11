Coffee County arrest report

May 3 Amanda Rine, 38, Enterprise—felony probation violation, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Roxanne Pantone, 33, Daleville—third degree theft of property, possession of a controlled substance
Daryl Kirkland, 51, Elba—fourth degree theft of property
Jeremy Melton, 34, Enterprise—fourth degree theft of property, attempt to elude
May 4
Christopher Smith, 25, Greenville—SORNA violation, fugitive from justice
Inocentec Choche, 19, Clio—D.U.I. (alcohol), obstructing justice using a false identity
Shawn Bolding, 29, Brantley—felony probation violation x3
Justin Brown, 32, Enterprise—domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation, obstructing justice using a false identity, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Anthony Lovik, 38, Enterprise—felony probation violation, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
May 5
Johnny Green, 54, Enterprise—third degree burglary
Cory Stephens, 32, Glenwood—D.U.I. (alcohol), second degree criminal mischief
May 6
Cavoseaa Stinson, 23, Elba—possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x3
April Jones, 61, Dania, Fla.—third degree criminal trespassing, indecent exposure, second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
Ontonieo Sistrunk, 31, Ozark—third degree theft of property x2, third degree attempted burglary
Chloe Green, 28, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol), second degree possession of marijuana
Thomas Highsmith, 29, Daleville—D.U.I. (alcohol), first degree possession of marijuana, carrying a concealed pistol without a permit
Logan Daniels, 19, Dothan—failure to remain at the scene of an accident without injury
Cody Nelson, 28, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence
Jay Owens, 26, Brewton—third degree assault
Connie Gang, 39, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)
Brandon McClendon, 38, Jack—discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling/building
May 7
Tamar Holloway, 29, Enterprise—second degree possession of marijuana
Dominic Bennett, 22, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence
Shawn Hudson, 43, Kinston—harassment, reckless endangerment
Samuel White, 58, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
John Kinsaul, 28, Enterprise—second degree possession of marijuana, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
May 8
Melba Todd, 34, Ozark—D.U.I. (alcohol)
Samuel Miller, 40, Opp—felony probation violation x2
May 9
Terrence Turner, 25, New Brockton—attempted murder
Steven Johnson, 48, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence
Erick Ellis, 31, Daleville—second degree criminal trespassing, third degree criminal mischief
May 10
Don Holley, 60, Samson—third degree domestic violence