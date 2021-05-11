 Skip to main content
Coffee County arrest report
May 3 Amanda Rine, 38, Enterprise—felony probation violation, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Roxanne Pantone, 33, Daleville—third degree theft of property, possession of a controlled substance

Daryl Kirkland, 51, Elba—fourth degree theft of property

Jeremy Melton, 34, Enterprise—fourth degree theft of property, attempt to elude

May 4

Christopher Smith, 25, Greenville—SORNA violation, fugitive from justice

Inocentec Choche, 19, Clio—D.U.I. (alcohol), obstructing justice using a false identity

Shawn Bolding, 29, Brantley—felony probation violation x3

Justin Brown, 32, Enterprise—domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation, obstructing justice using a false identity, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Anthony Lovik, 38, Enterprise—felony probation violation, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

May 5

Johnny Green, 54, Enterprise—third degree burglary

Cory Stephens, 32, Glenwood—D.U.I. (alcohol), second degree criminal mischief

May 6

Cavoseaa Stinson, 23, Elba—possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x3

April Jones, 61, Dania, Fla.—third degree criminal trespassing, indecent exposure, second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia

Ontonieo Sistrunk, 31, Ozark—third degree theft of property x2, third degree attempted burglary

Chloe Green, 28, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol), second degree possession of marijuana

Thomas Highsmith, 29, Daleville—D.U.I. (alcohol), first degree possession of marijuana, carrying a concealed pistol without a permit

Logan Daniels, 19, Dothan—failure to remain at the scene of an accident without injury

Cody Nelson, 28, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence

Jay Owens, 26, Brewton—third degree assault

Connie Gang, 39, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)

Brandon McClendon, 38, Jack—discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling/building

May 7

Tamar Holloway, 29, Enterprise—second degree possession of marijuana

Dominic Bennett, 22, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence

Shawn Hudson, 43, Kinston—harassment, reckless endangerment

Samuel White, 58, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

John Kinsaul, 28, Enterprise—second degree possession of marijuana, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

May 8

Melba Todd, 34, Ozark—D.U.I. (alcohol)

Samuel Miller, 40, Opp—felony probation violation x2

May 9

Terrence Turner, 25, New Brockton—attempted murder

Steven Johnson, 48, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence

Erick Ellis, 31, Daleville—second degree criminal trespassing, third degree criminal mischief

May 10

Don Holley, 60, Samson—third degree domestic violence

