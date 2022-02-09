Coffee County arrest report

January 30
Shyra Moralesavina, 27, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence
Lashay McNeal, 36, Enterprise— resisting arrest, disorderly conduct
January 31
Justin Ammons, 19, Geneva— first degree theft of property
Bernard Blackmon, 35, Daleville— unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x2
Joe Scott, 55, Enterprise— parole violation
Kenneth Jones, 28, Enterprise— first degree theft of property, criminal littering, tampering with physical evidence, reckless endangerment, attempt to elude (no injury), possession of controlled substance, failure to remain at scene of accident w/ injury (felony), failure to appear (misdemeanor) x2
Eric Newton, 31, Opp— speeding, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x2
February 1
Joshua Allen, 30, Jack— second degree assault, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest
February 2
Shelley Bradley, 44, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence
Brittany Veit, 32, Elba— third degree burglary
Montgomery Bires, 23, Opp— third degree burglary
James Boutwell, 41, Kinston— possession, sale, etc. of short barrel rifle or shotgun
February 3
Sherry Adams, 56, Ozark— fourth degree theft of property
February 4
Joshua Ebersole, 25, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)
Jeremy Sims, 26, Elba— obstructing governmental operations, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x7
Curtis Bighem, 54, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)
February 5
Lester Moody, 53, Daleville— fourth degree theft of property
Aubrey Bryant, 26, Enterprise— drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), failure to appear (misdemeanor)