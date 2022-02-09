 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coffee County arrest report
January 30

Shyra Moralesavina, 27, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence

Lashay McNeal, 36, Enterprise— resisting arrest, disorderly conduct

January 31

Justin Ammons, 19, Geneva— first degree theft of property

Bernard Blackmon, 35, Daleville— unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x2

Joe Scott, 55, Enterprise— parole violation

Kenneth Jones, 28, Enterprise— first degree theft of property, criminal littering, tampering with physical evidence, reckless endangerment, attempt to elude (no injury), possession of controlled substance, failure to remain at scene of accident w/ injury (felony), failure to appear (misdemeanor) x2

Eric Newton, 31, Opp— speeding, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x2

February 1

Joshua Allen, 30, Jack— second degree assault, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest

February 2

Shelley Bradley, 44, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence

Brittany Veit, 32, Elba— third degree burglary

Montgomery Bires, 23, Opp— third degree burglary

James Boutwell, 41, Kinston— possession, sale, etc. of short barrel rifle or shotgun

February 3

Sherry Adams, 56, Ozark— fourth degree theft of property

February 4

Joshua Ebersole, 25, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)

Jeremy Sims, 26, Elba— obstructing governmental operations, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x7

Curtis Bighem, 54, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)

February 5

Lester Moody, 53, Daleville— fourth degree theft of property

Aubrey Bryant, 26, Enterprise— drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), failure to appear (misdemeanor)

