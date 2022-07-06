 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coffee County arrest report

June 26

  • Michael McCollough, 46, Coffee Springs— D.U.I. (alcohol)
  • Daniel Jacobs, 38, Glenwood— third degree domestic violence
  • Keenan Phillips, 31, Enterprise— driving while revoked, failure to appear (felony) x2, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

June 27

  • Clisbe Thomas, 44, Elba— distribution of controlled substance x3
  • Freddie Broaden, 61, Enterprise— third degree burglary x10
  • Danny Peyton, 48, Daleville— third degree burglary, first degree escape, bond revocation
  • Terrence Couch, 39, Daleville— third degree burglary, first degree escape, first degree theft of property, probation violation (felony)

June 28

  • Ernest Barron, 50, New Brockton— attempt to elude (no injury), resisting arrest, adult sex offender identification required
  • Ashley Andrews, 43, Enterprise— possession of controlled substance, disorderly conduct, public intoxication
  • Tammy Blocker, 50, Kinston— fourth degree theft of services, tampering w/ availability of gas, electricity or water
  • Vincent Gray, 20, Enterprise— unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, carrying concealed pistol w/out permit
  • Jamaya Lee, 21, Enterprise— first degree theft of property
  • Aubrey Bryant, 27, Enterprise— first degree theft of property, first degree receiving stolen property, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
  • Traiy’Shawn Russaw, 18, Enterprise— second degree receiving stolen property, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, second degree theft of property
  • Stephon Lee, 28, Dothan— first degree sodomy, SORNA violation x4

June 29

  • Abelardo Pop-Caal, 19, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)
  • Pastine Evans, 56, New Brockton— third degree domestic violence
  • Donnie Spicer, 58, New Brockton— drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), bond revocation
  • Timothy Thames, 44, Enterprise— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

June 30

  • Amos Borders, 25, Enterprise— criminal littering, disorderly conduct
  • Chad Burnside, 42, New Brockton— disorderly conduct
  • Justin Harrison, 41, Elba— third degree domestic violence, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x2, bond revocation
  • David Ingram, 46, Eufaula— second degree possession of forged instrument, failure to appear (felony)

July 1

  • Walter Engram, 36, Daleville— third degree domestic violence, second degree possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance, probation violation (felony)
  • Michael Martin, 29, Elba— D.U.I. (alcohol), second degree possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
  • Vickey Jackson, 26, Andalusia— D.U.I., speeding
  • Vincent Gray, 20, Enterprise— unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle x3
  • Clarence Woods, 34, Tuskegee— first degree identity theft
  • Abdulrahman Al-Jabbar, 35, Daleville— D.U.I. (alcohol)
  • Michael Martin, 29, Elba— D.U.I. (alcohol), second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), possession of controlled substance
  • Brooke Strickland, 22, Elba— second degree possession of marijuana
  • Samantha McWaters, 37, Elba— drug trafficking, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), tampering with physical evidence, second degree promoting prison contraband
  • Donald Hall, 52, Enterprise— public intoxication, second degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest, third degree escape

July 2

  • Arroyo Gonzalez, 35, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)
  • Tommie Bryan, 48, Enterprise— possession of controlled substance
  • Jacky Wilson, 51, Newville— D.U.I. (alcohol)
  • Amanda Williams, 36, Elba— public intoxication, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor )
  • Joseph Odom, 36, Elba— third degree domestic violence
