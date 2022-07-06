Coffee County arrest report

June 26
- Michael McCollough, 46, Coffee Springs— D.U.I. (alcohol)
- Daniel Jacobs, 38, Glenwood— third degree domestic violence
- Keenan Phillips, 31, Enterprise— driving while revoked, failure to appear (felony) x2, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
June 27
- Clisbe Thomas, 44, Elba— distribution of controlled substance x3
- Freddie Broaden, 61, Enterprise— third degree burglary x10
- Danny Peyton, 48, Daleville— third degree burglary, first degree escape, bond revocation
- Terrence Couch, 39, Daleville— third degree burglary, first degree escape, first degree theft of property, probation violation (felony)
June 28
- Ernest Barron, 50, New Brockton— attempt to elude (no injury), resisting arrest, adult sex offender identification required
- Ashley Andrews, 43, Enterprise— possession of controlled substance, disorderly conduct, public intoxication
- Tammy Blocker, 50, Kinston— fourth degree theft of services, tampering w/ availability of gas, electricity or water
- Vincent Gray, 20, Enterprise— unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, carrying concealed pistol w/out permit
- Jamaya Lee, 21, Enterprise— first degree theft of property
- Aubrey Bryant, 27, Enterprise— first degree theft of property, first degree receiving stolen property, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Traiy’Shawn Russaw, 18, Enterprise— second degree receiving stolen property, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, second degree theft of property
- Stephon Lee, 28, Dothan— first degree sodomy, SORNA violation x4
June 29
- Abelardo Pop-Caal, 19, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)
- Pastine Evans, 56, New Brockton— third degree domestic violence
- Donnie Spicer, 58, New Brockton— drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), bond revocation
- Timothy Thames, 44, Enterprise— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
June 30
- Amos Borders, 25, Enterprise— criminal littering, disorderly conduct
- Chad Burnside, 42, New Brockton— disorderly conduct
- Justin Harrison, 41, Elba— third degree domestic violence, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x2, bond revocation
- David Ingram, 46, Eufaula— second degree possession of forged instrument, failure to appear (felony)
July 1
- Walter Engram, 36, Daleville— third degree domestic violence, second degree possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance, probation violation (felony)
- Michael Martin, 29, Elba— D.U.I. (alcohol), second degree possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
- Vickey Jackson, 26, Andalusia— D.U.I., speeding
- Vincent Gray, 20, Enterprise— unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle x3
- Clarence Woods, 34, Tuskegee— first degree identity theft
- Abdulrahman Al-Jabbar, 35, Daleville— D.U.I. (alcohol)
- Michael Martin, 29, Elba— D.U.I. (alcohol), second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), possession of controlled substance
- Brooke Strickland, 22, Elba— second degree possession of marijuana
- Samantha McWaters, 37, Elba— drug trafficking, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), tampering with physical evidence, second degree promoting prison contraband
- Donald Hall, 52, Enterprise— public intoxication, second degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest, third degree escape
July 2
- Arroyo Gonzalez, 35, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)
- Tommie Bryan, 48, Enterprise— possession of controlled substance
- Jacky Wilson, 51, Newville— D.U.I. (alcohol)
- Amanda Williams, 36, Elba— public intoxication, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor )
- Joseph Odom, 36, Elba— third degree domestic violence