Coffee County arrest report

Coffee County arrests for the week of Feb. 6 - Feb. 12.
February 6
Kakenda Pyatt, 38, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)
February 7
Cecilia Hodge, 24, Elba— public intoxication, disorderly conduct
Pascual Juan-Bartolome, 35, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)
February 8
Brittney Strickland, 35, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence
Tanya Watkins, 31, Enterprise— possession of controlled substance, obstructing justice using false identity, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Bradley Smith, 55, Enterprise— third degree burglary, first degree theft of property
Benjamin Smith, 25, Enterprise— third degree burglary, first degree theft of property
Kimberly Smith, 54, Enterprise— third degree burglary, first degree theft of property
Joni Davidson, 63, Kinston— third degree criminal trespassing
February 9
James Sanders, 18, Glenwood— second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
Alonzo McCullough, 35, Enterprise— first degree human trafficking
Gordon Lawrence, 36, Andalusia— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
Justin Davis, 23, Kinston— third degree domestic violence
February 10
Dennis Collins, 68, Daleville— second degree theft of property
Miguel Solivan Rodriguez, 45, Montgomery— first degree assault
Morris Rivers III, 26, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)
February 11
Samuel Styron, 38, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)
Ashtyn Tucker, 31, Unknown— fourth degree receiving stolen property, giving false name or address to law enforcement officer, illegal possession or fraudulent use of credit or debit card
January 12
Keri Waller, 34, Enterprise— third degree burglary, failure to appear (misdemeanor)