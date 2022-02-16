 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coffee County arrest report
Coffee County arrests for the week of Feb. 6 - Feb. 12.

February 6

Kakenda Pyatt, 38, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)

February 7

Cecilia Hodge, 24, Elba— public intoxication, disorderly conduct

Pascual Juan-Bartolome, 35, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)

February 8

Brittney Strickland, 35, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence

Tanya Watkins, 31, Enterprise— possession of controlled substance, obstructing justice using false identity, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Bradley Smith, 55, Enterprise— third degree burglary, first degree theft of property

Benjamin Smith, 25, Enterprise— third degree burglary, first degree theft of property

Kimberly Smith, 54, Enterprise— third degree burglary, first degree theft of property

Joni Davidson, 63, Kinston— third degree criminal trespassing

February 9

James Sanders, 18, Glenwood— second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Alonzo McCullough, 35, Enterprise— first degree human trafficking

Gordon Lawrence, 36, Andalusia— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Justin Davis, 23, Kinston— third degree domestic violence

February 10

Dennis Collins, 68, Daleville— second degree theft of property

Miguel Solivan Rodriguez, 45, Montgomery— first degree assault

Morris Rivers III, 26, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)

February 11

Samuel Styron, 38, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)

Ashtyn Tucker, 31, Unknown— fourth degree receiving stolen property, giving false name or address to law enforcement officer, illegal possession or fraudulent use of credit or debit card

January 12

Keri Waller, 34, Enterprise— third degree burglary, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Harvey Myhand, 56, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)

