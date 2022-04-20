 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coffee County arrest report

April 10

Nelson Flores, 46, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)

Roberto Cuul, 33, Enterprise— public intoxication

Marvie White, 57, Elba— illegal possession or fraudulent use of credit or debit card x4

Ronnie Bacon, 34, Fort Pierce, FL. — fugitive from justice

Shannon Davies-Yates, 52, Enterprise— first degree theft of property

Daniel Mack, 50, Elba— illegal possession or fraudulent use of credit or debit card x4

April 11

Nathan Snow, 26, Elba— third degree criminal trespassing

Dominique Trice, 32, Elba— fugitive from justice

Kyle Collins, 35, Enterprise— distribution of controlled substance, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x4

Andrew Nunez, 27, Enterprise— second degree elderly abuse and neglect, first degree extortion, false report to law enforcement authority

April 12

Patrick Danley, 43, Brantley— first degree rape

John Wyatt, 57, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence (felony)

Charles Henderson, 48, Elba— possession of controlled substance

Jaden Purvis, 22, New Brockton— second degree receiving stolen property

Samuel Styron, 38, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)

Deshawn Thomas, 19, Enterprise— illegal possession or fraudulent use of credit or debit card x6, no seat belt, no driver’s license

Maria Sneddon, 54, Enterprise— public intoxication

Savion Edwards, 23, Elba— second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Brandon Baker, 41, Brundidge— possession of controlled substance x3, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), certain persons forbidden to possess firearms, drug trafficking

Ronda Sasser, 50, Elba— drug trafficking, possession of controlled substance x3, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Russell Gordon, 33, Elba— D.U.I. (alcohol)

April 13

Felix Garcia, 25, Clio— D.U.I. (alcohol)

Markus Purswell, 27, Samson— third degree attempted burglary, possession of burglary tools, public intoxication

Christopher Hutto, 48, New Brockton— probation violation (misdemeanor)

April 14

Syndal Duncan, 28, Elba— parole violation

Tasha Collins, 40, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence

April 15

David Porter, 26, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence, courtesy hold

Jeremy Woodham, 48, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)

Edgar Coc, 26, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)

Justin Boles, 27, Elba— D.U.I. (alcohol), third degree domestic violence

Keitha Lambert, 33, Daleville— D.U.I. (alcohol)

April 16

Alexis Howell, 22, Enterprise— drug court sanction

James Williams, 41, Skipperville— D.U.I. (alcohol)

Tameka Dubose, 27, Elba— third degree criminal mischief, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x3

Eddie Engram, 55, Elba— possession of controlled substance, third degree promoting prison contraband, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), failure to appear (misdemeanor)

