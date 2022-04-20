Coffee County arrest report

April 10
Nelson Flores, 46, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)
Roberto Cuul, 33, Enterprise— public intoxication
Marvie White, 57, Elba— illegal possession or fraudulent use of credit or debit card x4
Ronnie Bacon, 34, Fort Pierce, FL. — fugitive from justice
Shannon Davies-Yates, 52, Enterprise— first degree theft of property
Daniel Mack, 50, Elba— illegal possession or fraudulent use of credit or debit card x4
April 11
Nathan Snow, 26, Elba— third degree criminal trespassing
Dominique Trice, 32, Elba— fugitive from justice
Kyle Collins, 35, Enterprise— distribution of controlled substance, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x4
Andrew Nunez, 27, Enterprise— second degree elderly abuse and neglect, first degree extortion, false report to law enforcement authority
April 12
Patrick Danley, 43, Brantley— first degree rape
John Wyatt, 57, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence (felony)
Charles Henderson, 48, Elba— possession of controlled substance
Jaden Purvis, 22, New Brockton— second degree receiving stolen property
Samuel Styron, 38, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)
Deshawn Thomas, 19, Enterprise— illegal possession or fraudulent use of credit or debit card x6, no seat belt, no driver’s license
Maria Sneddon, 54, Enterprise— public intoxication
Savion Edwards, 23, Elba— second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
Brandon Baker, 41, Brundidge— possession of controlled substance x3, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), certain persons forbidden to possess firearms, drug trafficking
Ronda Sasser, 50, Elba— drug trafficking, possession of controlled substance x3, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
Russell Gordon, 33, Elba— D.U.I. (alcohol)
April 13
Felix Garcia, 25, Clio— D.U.I. (alcohol)
Markus Purswell, 27, Samson— third degree attempted burglary, possession of burglary tools, public intoxication
Christopher Hutto, 48, New Brockton— probation violation (misdemeanor)
April 14
Syndal Duncan, 28, Elba— parole violation
Tasha Collins, 40, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence
April 15
David Porter, 26, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence, courtesy hold
Jeremy Woodham, 48, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)
Edgar Coc, 26, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)
Justin Boles, 27, Elba— D.U.I. (alcohol), third degree domestic violence
Keitha Lambert, 33, Daleville— D.U.I. (alcohol)
April 16
Alexis Howell, 22, Enterprise— drug court sanction
James Williams, 41, Skipperville— D.U.I. (alcohol)
Tameka Dubose, 27, Elba— third degree criminal mischief, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x3
Eddie Engram, 55, Elba— possession of controlled substance, third degree promoting prison contraband, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), failure to appear (misdemeanor)