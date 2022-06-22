Coffee County arrest report

June 12
Bradley Braughton, 38, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence, third degree trespassing
Alexander Dixon, 30, Enterprise— third degree burglary, third degree assault, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
Bobby Carter, 61, Enterprise— third degree burglary, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Heshimu Tellis, 47, Enterprise— probation violation (felony)
Alonzo Gomez, 20, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)
Calvin Cooper, 24, Enterprise— D.U.I. (combined substance)
Ashley Lee, 33, Enterprise— driving while suspended x2, no insurance, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
June 13
Thomas Campbell, 39, Kinston— attempt to elude (no injury)
Matthew Elders, 38, New Brockton— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), attempt to elude (no injury), resisting arrest
June 14
Alexia Brown, 18, Enterprise— public intoxication
Kandi Cooper, 39, Enterprise— drug trafficking x2
Amber Pace, 36, Daleville— D.U.I. (alcohol)
Lucrecia Johnson, 43, Daleville— fourth degree theft of property
Eric Tishaw, 49, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence
Derrick Warren, 44, Elba— first degree possession of forged instrument
June 15
Michael Miller, 49, Coffee Springs— drug court sanction
Felicia Treadway, 35, Elba— D.U.I. (alcohol)
Vincent Anderson, 45, Elba— second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), no driver’s license, no seat belt
Mack Lott, 74, New Brockton— D.U.I. (alcohol)
Eddie Maldonado, 35, Enterprise— possession of controlled substance, second degree possession of marijuana
Dwayne Johnson, 34, Andalusia— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), giving false name or address to law enforcement officer, community corrections violation/revocation/sanction
June 16
Deeann Lyons, 38, New Brockton— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), bond revocation
Sandra Kelly, 49, Enterprise— driving while suspended, no insurance, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Kimberly Engle, 43, Enterprise— possession of controlled substance
Alvandess McGoley, 36, Enterprise— third degree theft of property, attempt to elude (no injury) x2, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x2, failure to appear (felony) x4
Jeremy Council, 35, Enterprise— probation violation (felony)
June 17
Jason Kendrick, 27, Opp— first degree theft of property, second degree burglary, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle
David Spencer, 28, Newton— probation violation (felony)
Timothy Whigham, 61, Enterprise— third degree criminal trespassing
Ramiro Gomez-Arroyo, 28, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)
James Green, 64, Enterprise— SORNA violation
June 18
Braxton Ball, 28, Enterprise— fourth degree theft of property
Robin Hargrove, 56, New Brockton— SORNA violation x3