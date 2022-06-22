Coffee County arrest report

June 12

Bradley Braughton, 38, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence, third degree trespassing

Alexander Dixon, 30, Enterprise— third degree burglary, third degree assault, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Bobby Carter, 61, Enterprise— third degree burglary, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Heshimu Tellis, 47, Enterprise— probation violation (felony)

Alonzo Gomez, 20, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)

Calvin Cooper, 24, Enterprise— D.U.I. (combined substance)

Ashley Lee, 33, Enterprise— driving while suspended x2, no insurance, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

June 13

Thomas Campbell, 39, Kinston— attempt to elude (no injury)

Matthew Elders, 38, New Brockton— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), attempt to elude (no injury), resisting arrest

June 14

Alexia Brown, 18, Enterprise— public intoxication

Kandi Cooper, 39, Enterprise— drug trafficking x2

Amber Pace, 36, Daleville— D.U.I. (alcohol)

Lucrecia Johnson, 43, Daleville— fourth degree theft of property

Eric Tishaw, 49, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence

Derrick Warren, 44, Elba— first degree possession of forged instrument

June 15

Michael Miller, 49, Coffee Springs— drug court sanction

Felicia Treadway, 35, Elba— D.U.I. (alcohol)

Vincent Anderson, 45, Elba— second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), no driver’s license, no seat belt

Mack Lott, 74, New Brockton— D.U.I. (alcohol)

Eddie Maldonado, 35, Enterprise— possession of controlled substance, second degree possession of marijuana

Dwayne Johnson, 34, Andalusia— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), giving false name or address to law enforcement officer, community corrections violation/revocation/sanction

June 16

Deeann Lyons, 38, New Brockton— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), bond revocation

Sandra Kelly, 49, Enterprise— driving while suspended, no insurance, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Kimberly Engle, 43, Enterprise— possession of controlled substance

Alvandess McGoley, 36, Enterprise— third degree theft of property, attempt to elude (no injury) x2, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x2, failure to appear (felony) x4

Jeremy Council, 35, Enterprise— probation violation (felony)

June 17

Jason Kendrick, 27, Opp— first degree theft of property, second degree burglary, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle

David Spencer, 28, Newton— probation violation (felony)

Timothy Whigham, 61, Enterprise— third degree criminal trespassing

Ramiro Gomez-Arroyo, 28, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)

James Green, 64, Enterprise— SORNA violation

June 18

Braxton Ball, 28, Enterprise— fourth degree theft of property

Robin Hargrove, 56, New Brockton— SORNA violation x3