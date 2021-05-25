 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coffee County arrest report
0 comments

Coffee County arrest report

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

May 17

Alisha Johnson, 31, Dothan—first degree theft of lost property

Nathan Miley, 18, Ozark—third degree assault

May 18

Jawon Thomas, 21, Enterprise—resisting arrest, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Katherine Kirkland, 23, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence

Anthony Warren, 24, Enterprise—second degree possession of marijuana, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Hannah Broadway, 26, Elba—D.U.I. (any substance)

Ashley Fortner, 34, Enterprise—second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, false report to law enforcement authority, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle

Jeremy Melton, 34, Enterprise—possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, first degree criminal trespassing

Matthew Newman, 23, Troy—third degree theft of property

Jamael Williams, 25, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence

May 19

Patricia McGrath, 61, Enterprise—disorderly conduct

Joseph Brooks, 42, Enterprise—third degree burglary, possession of a controlled substance, first degree criminal trespassing, attempt to elude, possession of burglary tools, third degree criminal mischief

May 20

Michael Henderson, 32, Enterprise—felony probation violation, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

May 21 Teresa Ogle, 59, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)

Efrian Torres-Isidro, 29, unknown address—giving false name or address to law enforcement officer

Paul Tyler, 56, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence

Alfredo Lorenzo-Ramirez, 19, Enterprise—sexual abuse of a child under 12, first degree sodomy, incest

Shawn Hudson, 43, Kinston—discharging a firearm into an occupied building/dwelling

May 22

Jessica Putnam, 38, Elba—harassing communications, second degree possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia

Pedro Pliego, 26, Enterprise—D.U.I. (any substance)

Jastyn Weeks, 23, Kinston—first degree theft of property

Joo Kenyon, 51, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)

May 23

Marlene Robinson, 43, Montgomery—first degree theft by deception

Curtis Creech, 33, Elba—possession of drug paraphernalia

Seth Mayo, 25, Enterprise—second degree possession of marijuana

Alexander Ward, 23, New Brockton—second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia

May 24

Constance McLeod, 39, Enterprise—possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert