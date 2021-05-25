Coffee County arrest report

May 17
Alisha Johnson, 31, Dothan—first degree theft of lost property
Nathan Miley, 18, Ozark—third degree assault
May 18
Jawon Thomas, 21, Enterprise—resisting arrest, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Katherine Kirkland, 23, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence
Anthony Warren, 24, Enterprise—second degree possession of marijuana, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Hannah Broadway, 26, Elba—D.U.I. (any substance)
Ashley Fortner, 34, Enterprise—second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, false report to law enforcement authority, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle
Jeremy Melton, 34, Enterprise—possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, first degree criminal trespassing
Matthew Newman, 23, Troy—third degree theft of property
Jamael Williams, 25, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence
May 19
Patricia McGrath, 61, Enterprise—disorderly conduct
Joseph Brooks, 42, Enterprise—third degree burglary, possession of a controlled substance, first degree criminal trespassing, attempt to elude, possession of burglary tools, third degree criminal mischief
May 20
Michael Henderson, 32, Enterprise—felony probation violation, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
May 21 Teresa Ogle, 59, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)
Efrian Torres-Isidro, 29, unknown address—giving false name or address to law enforcement officer
Paul Tyler, 56, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence
Alfredo Lorenzo-Ramirez, 19, Enterprise—sexual abuse of a child under 12, first degree sodomy, incest
Shawn Hudson, 43, Kinston—discharging a firearm into an occupied building/dwelling
May 22
Jessica Putnam, 38, Elba—harassing communications, second degree possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia
Pedro Pliego, 26, Enterprise—D.U.I. (any substance)
Jastyn Weeks, 23, Kinston—first degree theft of property
Joo Kenyon, 51, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)
May 23
Marlene Robinson, 43, Montgomery—first degree theft by deception
Curtis Creech, 33, Elba—possession of drug paraphernalia
Seth Mayo, 25, Enterprise—second degree possession of marijuana
Alexander Ward, 23, New Brockton—second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
May 24
Constance McLeod, 39, Enterprise—possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear (misdemeanor)