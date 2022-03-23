Coffee County arrest report

Coffee County arrests the week of March 13 - March 19.
March 13
Jason Branch, 42, Chancellor— third degree domestic violence
Hayley Bovee, 27, Chancellor— D.U.I. (alcohol)
Steven Smith, 40, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence
March 14
Keyondera Walker, 23, Eufaula— third degree domestic violence
Christopher Williams, 43, Enterprise— fourth degree theft of lost property, illegal possession or fraudulent use of credit or debit card x5
Jessica Turner, 40, Eaton, OH. — first degree identity theft
March 15
Heather Farley, 36, Kinston— harassment
Lester Grout, 41, Enterprise— third degree forgery
People are also reading…
March 16
Timothy Whigham, 61, Enterprise— third degree criminal trespassing, second degree possession of marijuana
Shaudrick Criner, 26, Enterprise— obstructing governmental operations, failure to appear (fugitive from justice/interstate compact), failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Dena Dubose, 51, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol), second degree possession of marijuana
Tony Burks, 41, Elba— possession of controlled substance x2, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor) x2
March 17
Jane Parmer, 47, Enterprise— first degree insurance fraud
Armando Silva, 27, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence
March 18
Kevin Cameron, 36, Daleville— first degree theft of property, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Allen Johnson, 39, Elba— second degree possession of marijuana, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Tiffany Pratt, 37, Elba— second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
Camron Lane, 34, Enterprise— fourth degree theft of property
March 19
Heather Lee, 30, Samson— possession of controlled substance, second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
Benardo Rax, 20, Dothan— D.U.I. (alcohol)
Ezekial Reed, 21, Opp— second degree possession of marijuana
Samuel Rivera, 62, Daleville— D.U.I. (alcohol), failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Erik Martinez, 21, Enterprise— public intoxication
Armando Cerna, 22, Level Plains— public intoxication