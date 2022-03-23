Coffee County arrest report

Coffee County arrests the week of March 13 - March 19.

March 13

Jason Branch, 42, Chancellor— third degree domestic violence

Hayley Bovee, 27, Chancellor— D.U.I. (alcohol)

Steven Smith, 40, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence

March 14

Keyondera Walker, 23, Eufaula— third degree domestic violence

Christopher Williams, 43, Enterprise— fourth degree theft of lost property, illegal possession or fraudulent use of credit or debit card x5

Jessica Turner, 40, Eaton, OH. — first degree identity theft

March 15

Heather Farley, 36, Kinston— harassment

Lester Grout, 41, Enterprise— third degree forgery

March 16

Timothy Whigham, 61, Enterprise— third degree criminal trespassing, second degree possession of marijuana

Shaudrick Criner, 26, Enterprise— obstructing governmental operations, failure to appear (fugitive from justice/interstate compact), failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Dena Dubose, 51, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol), second degree possession of marijuana

Tony Burks, 41, Elba— possession of controlled substance x2, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor) x2

March 17

Jane Parmer, 47, Enterprise— first degree insurance fraud

Armando Silva, 27, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence

March 18

Kevin Cameron, 36, Daleville— first degree theft of property, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Allen Johnson, 39, Elba— second degree possession of marijuana, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Tiffany Pratt, 37, Elba— second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Camron Lane, 34, Enterprise— fourth degree theft of property

March 19

Heather Lee, 30, Samson— possession of controlled substance, second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Benardo Rax, 20, Dothan— D.U.I. (alcohol)

Ezekial Reed, 21, Opp— second degree possession of marijuana

Samuel Rivera, 62, Daleville— D.U.I. (alcohol), failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Erik Martinez, 21, Enterprise— public intoxication

Armando Cerna, 22, Level Plains— public intoxication