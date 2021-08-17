 Skip to main content
Coffee County arrest report
August 6Leann Manning, 39, Ozark—unauthorized use of a motor vehicle x2

August 9Anthony Alvarado, 22, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)

Katelyn Baxter, 30, Enterprise—fourth degree theft of property, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Cleveland Ewing II, 38, Ozark—negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument

August 10Destiney Davis, 20, Geneva—second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Michael Stroncone, 33, Enterprise—second degree domestic violence

Alexander Ray, 30, Kinston—third degree domestic violence x3

August 11Deantea Warren, 31, Enterprise—resisting arrest, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

August 12Christopher Broaden, 30, Enterprise—felony probation violation, certain persons forbidden to possess firearm

Joseph Brooks, 42, Enterprise—third degree theft of property, bond revocation x6

William Tucker, 46, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence

Brenda Pylant, 49, Elba—D.U.I. (alcohol)

Jeremy Lowery, 32, Troy—violation of a domestic violence protection order

Chelsea Hoff, 47, Eureka, Calif.—drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance x2, possession of drug paraphernalia

Michael Collins, 43, Enterprise—third degree theft of property

August 14Wayne Greene, 59, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence

Curtis Wambles, 41, Enterprise—fourth degree receiving stolen property, felony probation violation, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Corie Lamb, 33, Enterprise—disorderly conduct

Romie Siler, 30, Enterprise—public intoxication, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Robert Himburg, 30, New Brockton—public intoxication

August 15Matthew Hutcherson, 57, Enterprise—possession of a controlled substance, second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia

Monolito Draugh, 46, Enterprise—possession of a controlled substance, first degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia

Derris Griffin, 32, Enterprise—possession of a controlled substance, second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia

Marvin Williams, 62, Samson—D.U.I. (alcohol)

Dominique Trice, 31, Elba—unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle , felon registration card required, certain persons forbidden to possess firearm

August 16Samantha Jost, 36, Enterprise—felon registration card required

Michael Travers, 24, Lucedale, Miss.—third degree burglary

Tasha Collins, 39, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence

