Coffee County arrest report

August 6Leann Manning, 39, Ozark—unauthorized use of a motor vehicle x2
August 9Anthony Alvarado, 22, Enterprise—D.U.I. (alcohol)
Katelyn Baxter, 30, Enterprise—fourth degree theft of property, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Cleveland Ewing II, 38, Ozark—negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument
August 10Destiney Davis, 20, Geneva—second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Michael Stroncone, 33, Enterprise—second degree domestic violence
Alexander Ray, 30, Kinston—third degree domestic violence x3
August 11Deantea Warren, 31, Enterprise—resisting arrest, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
August 12Christopher Broaden, 30, Enterprise—felony probation violation, certain persons forbidden to possess firearm
Joseph Brooks, 42, Enterprise—third degree theft of property, bond revocation x6
William Tucker, 46, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence
Brenda Pylant, 49, Elba—D.U.I. (alcohol)
Jeremy Lowery, 32, Troy—violation of a domestic violence protection order
Chelsea Hoff, 47, Eureka, Calif.—drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance x2, possession of drug paraphernalia
Michael Collins, 43, Enterprise—third degree theft of property
August 14Wayne Greene, 59, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence
Curtis Wambles, 41, Enterprise—fourth degree receiving stolen property, felony probation violation, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Corie Lamb, 33, Enterprise—disorderly conduct
Romie Siler, 30, Enterprise—public intoxication, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Robert Himburg, 30, New Brockton—public intoxication
August 15Matthew Hutcherson, 57, Enterprise—possession of a controlled substance, second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
Monolito Draugh, 46, Enterprise—possession of a controlled substance, first degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
Derris Griffin, 32, Enterprise—possession of a controlled substance, second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
Marvin Williams, 62, Samson—D.U.I. (alcohol)
Dominique Trice, 31, Elba—unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle , felon registration card required, certain persons forbidden to possess firearm
August 16Samantha Jost, 36, Enterprise—felon registration card required
Michael Travers, 24, Lucedale, Miss.—third degree burglary
Tasha Collins, 39, Enterprise—third degree domestic violence