 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coffee County arrest report
0 Comments

Coffee County arrest report

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

December 19

Amber Hawkins, 30, Enterprise— fourth degree theft of lost property, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x2

Joey McCrummen, 35, Kinston— D.U.I. (alcohol)

Steven Caldwell, 55, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)

Tabetha Henderson, 40, Samson— possession of controlled substance, possession of drug para, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Zendre Coleman, 46, Elba— possession of controlled substance, second degree possession of marijuana, tampering w/ physical evidence, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

December 20

Erika Henry, 47, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)

December 21

Leslie Hauser, 47, Enterprise— fourth degree theft of property

Barrett Trammell, 40, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence

Teresa Spears, 50, Jack— bond revocation

John Wood, 41, Troy— third degree criminal trespassing

December 22

Justina McNeal, 30, Homeless— second degree criminal trespassing

Tabitha Odom, 39, Elba— negotiating worthless negotiable instrument (NWNI), failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Joni Davidson, 63, Kinston— harassing communications x2

Raheem Miller, 41, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence (felony)

Jeremy Cook, 42, Enterprise— probation violation (felony)

Joshua Richard, 39, Enterprise— probation dip

December 23

Micheal Miller, 37, Geneva— possession of controlled substance, D.U.I. (any substance), attempt to elude (no injury), fugitive from justice

December 24

Ameer Peaten, 51, Brantley—D.U.I. (alcohol)

William Howard, 42, Enterprise— fourth degree theft of property

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Christmas Eve memories

The longest times annually during 1955-59 were from days school let out for Christmas until Christmas mornings and were measured in forever’s,…

City offices closed for Christmas
News

City offices closed for Christmas

  • Updated

All non-essential City of Enterprise offices and departments will be closed Thursday, Dec. 23, and Friday, Dec. 24, for Christmas holidays. Th…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert