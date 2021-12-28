Coffee County arrest report

December 19
Amber Hawkins, 30, Enterprise— fourth degree theft of lost property, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x2
Joey McCrummen, 35, Kinston— D.U.I. (alcohol)
Steven Caldwell, 55, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)
Tabetha Henderson, 40, Samson— possession of controlled substance, possession of drug para, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Zendre Coleman, 46, Elba— possession of controlled substance, second degree possession of marijuana, tampering w/ physical evidence, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
December 20
Erika Henry, 47, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)
December 21
Leslie Hauser, 47, Enterprise— fourth degree theft of property
Barrett Trammell, 40, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence
Teresa Spears, 50, Jack— bond revocation
John Wood, 41, Troy— third degree criminal trespassing
December 22
Justina McNeal, 30, Homeless— second degree criminal trespassing
Tabitha Odom, 39, Elba— negotiating worthless negotiable instrument (NWNI), failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Joni Davidson, 63, Kinston— harassing communications x2
Raheem Miller, 41, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence (felony)
Jeremy Cook, 42, Enterprise— probation violation (felony)
Joshua Richard, 39, Enterprise— probation dip
December 23
Micheal Miller, 37, Geneva— possession of controlled substance, D.U.I. (any substance), attempt to elude (no injury), fugitive from justice
December 24
Ameer Peaten, 51, Brantley—D.U.I. (alcohol)
William Howard, 42, Enterprise— fourth degree theft of property