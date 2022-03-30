Coffee County arrest report

Arrests for the week of March 20 - March 26.

March 20

Deana Blevins, 37, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence

Brian Eustice, 37, Dothan— D.U.I. (alcohol)

Edwin Tomas, 22, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence

March 21

James McCormick, 53, Elba— tampering w/ availability of gas, electricity or water

Lashay Gibson, 36, Daleville— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Willie Biggham, 52, Daleville— first degree attempted theft, possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Benjamin Smith, 33, Enterprise— third degree burglary, third degree domestic violence, bond revocation

Amanda Williams, 35, Science Hill, KY. — possession of controlled substance, second degree possession of marijuana, illegal possession of prescription drugs, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), disorderly conduct

Rachael Campbell, 26, Enterprise— chemical endangerment of a child

Jay Owens, 27, Enterprise— possession of controlled substance, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

March 22

Andrea Collins, 45, Enterprise— reckless endangerment, attempt to elude (no injury)

March 23

Dewey Gibson, 33, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence

Haden Sizemore, 18, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)

Jason Nolte, 35, Jack— second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), attempt to elude (no injury)

March 24

Sheridan Foster, 34, Newton— first degree possession of marijuana

James Henderson, 61, New Brockton— obstruction governmental operations

Nicholas Newman, 26, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)

Nathan Reed, 43, Enterprise— third degree theft of property, courtesy hold

March 25

Mark Curtis, 20, Enterprise— second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Luis Perez, 18, Adamsville— second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Antonio Gonzales-Rebeles, 21, Adamsville— second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Melvin Smith, 67, Troy— D.U.I. (alcohol)

Shemika Savage, 46, Enterprise— conspiracy to commit controlled substance crime, courtesy hold

Shannon Dooley, 43, Ariton— public intoxication, first degree possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance

March 26

Deante Cunningham, 26, Enterprise— second degree receiving stolen property

Chavias Cosby, 19, Birmingham— second degree possession of marijuana, carrying concealed pistol w/out permit, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Nadarren Crenshaw, 18, Birmingham— second degree possession of marijuana, carrying concealed pistol w/out permit

Mikael Johnson, 26, Elba— second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Donny Parker, 47, Jack— obstructing justice using false identity, probation violation (felony)

Romie Siler, 30, Enterprise— attempt to elude (no injury), drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), second degree possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance, failure to appear (misdemeanor)