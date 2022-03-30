Coffee County arrest report

Arrests for the week of March 20 - March 26.
March 20
Deana Blevins, 37, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence
Brian Eustice, 37, Dothan— D.U.I. (alcohol)
Edwin Tomas, 22, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence
March 21
James McCormick, 53, Elba— tampering w/ availability of gas, electricity or water
Lashay Gibson, 36, Daleville— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
Willie Biggham, 52, Daleville— first degree attempted theft, possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
Benjamin Smith, 33, Enterprise— third degree burglary, third degree domestic violence, bond revocation
Amanda Williams, 35, Science Hill, KY. — possession of controlled substance, second degree possession of marijuana, illegal possession of prescription drugs, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), disorderly conduct
Rachael Campbell, 26, Enterprise— chemical endangerment of a child
Jay Owens, 27, Enterprise— possession of controlled substance, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
March 22
Andrea Collins, 45, Enterprise— reckless endangerment, attempt to elude (no injury)
March 23
Dewey Gibson, 33, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence
Haden Sizemore, 18, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)
Jason Nolte, 35, Jack— second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), attempt to elude (no injury)
March 24
Sheridan Foster, 34, Newton— first degree possession of marijuana
James Henderson, 61, New Brockton— obstruction governmental operations
Nicholas Newman, 26, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)
Nathan Reed, 43, Enterprise— third degree theft of property, courtesy hold
March 25
Mark Curtis, 20, Enterprise— second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
Luis Perez, 18, Adamsville— second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
Antonio Gonzales-Rebeles, 21, Adamsville— second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
Melvin Smith, 67, Troy— D.U.I. (alcohol)
Shemika Savage, 46, Enterprise— conspiracy to commit controlled substance crime, courtesy hold
Shannon Dooley, 43, Ariton— public intoxication, first degree possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance
March 26
Deante Cunningham, 26, Enterprise— second degree receiving stolen property
Chavias Cosby, 19, Birmingham— second degree possession of marijuana, carrying concealed pistol w/out permit, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
Nadarren Crenshaw, 18, Birmingham— second degree possession of marijuana, carrying concealed pistol w/out permit
Mikael Johnson, 26, Elba— second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Donny Parker, 47, Jack— obstructing justice using false identity, probation violation (felony)
Romie Siler, 30, Enterprise— attempt to elude (no injury), drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), second degree possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance, failure to appear (misdemeanor)