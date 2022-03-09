Coffee County arrest report

Coffee County arrests between Feb. 27 - March 5.
February 27
Christopher Jordan, 46, Troy— possession of controlled substance, second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
Jonathan Harris, 23, Enterprise— D.U.I. (any substance)
February 28
Patrick Parrish, 33, Dothan— possession of controlled substance
Howard Flowers, 67, Elba— fourth degree theft of property x2
Ean Insley, 28, Enterprise— resisting arrest, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
March 1
Zeke Nowling, 35, Samson— possession of controlled substance
Carlos Powell, 36, New Brockton— texting while driving, driving while revoked, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x6
March 2
Russell Frei, 23, Enterprise— third degree burglary, interference w/ a domestic violence emergency call
Johnny Green, 54, Enterprise— obstructing justice using false identity, tampering with physical evidence, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
Heather Carter, 41, Enterprise— possession of controlled substance x2, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor) x2, second degree possession of marijuana, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x6
Albert Green, 66, Elba— second degree possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance x4, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
March 3
Wade Marsh, 45, Enterprise— drug trafficking, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
Angela Sweet, 40, Enterprise— harassing communications
March 4
Nicholas Sebastian, 39, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)
March 5
Ronnie Linton, 35, Samson— child support