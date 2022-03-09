 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coffee County arrest report
0 Comments

Coffee County arrest report

  • 0

Coffee County arrests between Feb. 27 - March 5. 

February 27

Christopher Jordan, 46, Troy— possession of controlled substance, second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Jonathan Harris, 23, Enterprise— D.U.I. (any substance)

February 28

Patrick Parrish, 33, Dothan— possession of controlled substance

Howard Flowers, 67, Elba— fourth degree theft of property x2

Ean Insley, 28, Enterprise— resisting arrest, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

March 1

Zeke Nowling, 35, Samson— possession of controlled substance

Carlos Powell, 36, New Brockton— texting while driving, driving while revoked, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x6

March 2

Russell Frei, 23, Enterprise— third degree burglary, interference w/ a domestic violence emergency call

Johnny Green, 54, Enterprise— obstructing justice using false identity, tampering with physical evidence, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Heather Carter, 41, Enterprise— possession of controlled substance x2, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor) x2, second degree possession of marijuana, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x6

Albert Green, 66, Elba— second degree possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance x4, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

March 3

Wade Marsh, 45, Enterprise— drug trafficking, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Angela Sweet, 40, Enterprise— harassing communications

March 4

Nicholas Sebastian, 39, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)

March 5

Ronnie Linton, 35, Samson— child support

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New ESCC Homecoming queen crowned
News

New ESCC Homecoming queen crowned

Enterprise State Community College’s Kiya Buchanan was named the 2022 Homecoming queen on Thursday, Feb. 24, during the men’s basketball game …

SAR hears presentation
News

SAR hears presentation

  • Updated

At the February meeting of the Sons of the American Revolution, Dr. Jack Anderson provided the group with a most interesting program of two Re…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert