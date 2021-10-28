 Skip to main content
Coffee County arrest report
October 19

Jumirrus Flowers, 25, Enterprise— unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle

Tanya Chauncey, 33, New Brockton— distribution of controlled substance

Melinda Vanhook, 44, Kinston— obstructing governmental operations

Dustin Gay, 36, Kinston— attempt to elude (no injury)

Willie Bogans, 48, New Brockton— disorderly conduct

October 20

Stephanie Adelman, 54, Level Plains— third degree theft of property

October 21

Ty Harrell, 24, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence

Dylan Leach, 20, Opp— second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Amber Hawkins, 30, New Brockton— third degree theft of property, courtesy hold

Martin Caldwell, 41, Elba— SORNA violation x2, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x2, probation violation (felony)

Clarissa Scarbrough, 18, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence

October 23

Leann Sisounthone, 26, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence

Allex Pyatt, 28, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)

Christopher Bryant, 53, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence, interference w/ a domestic violence emergency call

Alfanso Chocul-Coc, 19, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol), minor in consumption of alcohol, minor in possession of alcohol

October 25

Kaleb Potter, 18, Enterprise— public intoxication

Daniel Barr, 31, Jack— public intoxication, public lewdness or exposure, third degree criminal trespassing

