Coffee County arrest report

October 19
Jumirrus Flowers, 25, Enterprise— unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle
Tanya Chauncey, 33, New Brockton— distribution of controlled substance
Melinda Vanhook, 44, Kinston— obstructing governmental operations
Dustin Gay, 36, Kinston— attempt to elude (no injury)
Willie Bogans, 48, New Brockton— disorderly conduct
October 20
Stephanie Adelman, 54, Level Plains— third degree theft of property
October 21
Ty Harrell, 24, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence
Dylan Leach, 20, Opp— second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
Amber Hawkins, 30, New Brockton— third degree theft of property, courtesy hold
Martin Caldwell, 41, Elba— SORNA violation x2, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x2, probation violation (felony)
Clarissa Scarbrough, 18, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence
October 23
Leann Sisounthone, 26, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence
Allex Pyatt, 28, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)
Christopher Bryant, 53, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence, interference w/ a domestic violence emergency call
Alfanso Chocul-Coc, 19, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol), minor in consumption of alcohol, minor in possession of alcohol
October 25
Kaleb Potter, 18, Enterprise— public intoxication
Daniel Barr, 31, Jack— public intoxication, public lewdness or exposure, third degree criminal trespassing