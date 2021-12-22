 Skip to main content
Coffee County arrest report
December 12Heather Arnoni, 32, Dothan— third degree domestic violence

Cherri Powers, 46, Elba— fourth degree theft of property

Rashun Spencer, 21, Dothan— D.U.I. (alcohol)

Jacob Bishop, 24, Enterprise— third degree criminal trespassing

Jeremy Burton, 45, Enterprise— court order hold

December 13Karyn Agrella, 46, Webb— fourth degree theft of property

Davey Miller, 52, Jack— third degree theft of property

December 14Raheem Bonam, 23, Opp— second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), D.U.I. (any substance), carrying concealed pistol w/ out permit, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x3

Joe Scott, 55, Enterprise— drug trafficking, possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Joseph Kelly, 23, Daleville— probation violation (felony)

Lajoy Rodriguez, 44, Dothan— SORNA violation x2

Floyd Lindsey, 52, New Brockton— drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), possession of controlled substance, obscure ID of vehicle

December 15Joshua Boley, 33, Elba— probation revocation

Brittany Veit, 32, Elba— fourth degree theft of property

Justin Moore, 33, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence

Cody Smith, 30, Ozark— third degree theft of property, failure to appear (felony), failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Joshua Maddox, 30, Elba— driving while suspended

December 16Timothy Baxter, 43, Headland— first degree possession of forged instrument, possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Jason Wood, 40, Enterprise— SORNA violation x4

Cody Caldwell, 25, New Brockton— fourth degree theft of property, second degree theft of property

Savion Edwards, 23, Elba— second degree receiving stolen property, first degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

December 17Tywann Sistrunk, 24, Ozark— attempted murder

Ricker Booker, 42, Enterprise— probation revocation

Melvin Cooper, 60, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence

Maria Carhabeoh, 50, Enterprise— public intoxication, giving false name or address to law enforcement officer

December 18Katrianna Angelino, 24, Enterprise— possession of controlled substance

