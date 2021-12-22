Coffee County arrest report

December 12Heather Arnoni, 32, Dothan— third degree domestic violence
Cherri Powers, 46, Elba— fourth degree theft of property
Rashun Spencer, 21, Dothan— D.U.I. (alcohol)
Jacob Bishop, 24, Enterprise— third degree criminal trespassing
Jeremy Burton, 45, Enterprise— court order hold
December 13Karyn Agrella, 46, Webb— fourth degree theft of property
Davey Miller, 52, Jack— third degree theft of property
December 14Raheem Bonam, 23, Opp— second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), D.U.I. (any substance), carrying concealed pistol w/ out permit, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x3
Joe Scott, 55, Enterprise— drug trafficking, possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
Joseph Kelly, 23, Daleville— probation violation (felony)
Lajoy Rodriguez, 44, Dothan— SORNA violation x2
Floyd Lindsey, 52, New Brockton— drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), possession of controlled substance, obscure ID of vehicle
December 15Joshua Boley, 33, Elba— probation revocation
Brittany Veit, 32, Elba— fourth degree theft of property
Justin Moore, 33, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence
Cody Smith, 30, Ozark— third degree theft of property, failure to appear (felony), failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Joshua Maddox, 30, Elba— driving while suspended
December 16Timothy Baxter, 43, Headland— first degree possession of forged instrument, possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
Jason Wood, 40, Enterprise— SORNA violation x4
Cody Caldwell, 25, New Brockton— fourth degree theft of property, second degree theft of property
Savion Edwards, 23, Elba— second degree receiving stolen property, first degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
December 17Tywann Sistrunk, 24, Ozark— attempted murder
Ricker Booker, 42, Enterprise— probation revocation
Melvin Cooper, 60, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence